Mcgregor, TX

KWTX

Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
MCGREGOR, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Mcgregor, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
Grieves
Jesus
Pat Riley
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
KLST/KSAN

McGregor Community Mourns Loss of Natalie & Lori Aviles

MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
#Shooting#Football Games#Violent Crime#Texas Rangers
KWTX

Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Hewitt man killed in head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

