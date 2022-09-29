Read full article on original website
Funerals set for victims of five McGregor shooting victims; suspect remains in hospitalized
Funeral services are set this week for three adult women and two teenagers shot to death Sept. 29 in two adjacent houses in McGregor, while the suspect in the shooting remained hospitalized and waiting to be booked into McLennan County Jail. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, was in Texas Rangers custody at...
Balloon release for shooting victims in McGregor
A heartbreaking time for these families as they try to mend the pieces together.
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
A family torn apart but never forgotten | Sister-in-law identifies two victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas — Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie were innocent bystanders to Thursday's mass shooting in McGregor that claimed the lives of five people. Lori Aviles’ sister-in-law Renee Flores shared with 6 News what she would like the public to know about her sister-in-law and niece. Flores...
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
McGregor Community Mourns Loss of Natalie & Lori Aviles
MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two […]
Five dead in McGregor, suspected shooter hospitalized
Five people are dead and the accused gunman is hospitalized in police custody after he was shot by officers Thursday, police say. The motive is still under investigation.
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
'Terrible and senseless act' | Five shot dead in McGregor, suspect arrested
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
Hewitt man killed in head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
McGregor ISD along with its students lift up their community following a shooting that left five people dead
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community woke up this morning to a hole left by those five lives lost on Thursday. As everyone tries to find a bit of normalcy during these times, McGregor ISD and its students are doing what they can to make that happen. Now the...
