A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
SpaceX postpones Monday rocket launch at Vandenberg SFB
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another batch of Starlink satellites could be launched Tuesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
NASA, SpaceX push Crew-5 launch back because of Ian
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA plan to launch the next crewed mission to the International Space Station next week, but it’s being pushed back a few days because of Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The four members of the...
Hubble Space Telescope Observes Arp-Madore 608-333 with Two Interacting Galaxies
Unlike this spiral phenomenon that appeared over Hawaii, the Hubble Space Telescope observed Arp-Madore 608-333 with two actual interacting galaxies. They may appear calm and orderly at first glance, but these two galaxies are warping each other through a mutual gravitational interaction that is disrupting and distorting both of them, as captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys.
Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’
Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
NASA Shares Stunning New DART Crash Images From Webb, Hubble Telescopes
NASA wasn't about to miss the opportunity to capture its historic ambush of an unassuming asteroid with its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes of the moment the DART spacecraft impacted the small asteroid Dimorphos.
NASA, SpaceX study boosting Hubble to extend its lifespan
NASA and SpaceX have agreed to review the feasibility of awarding Elon Musk’s firm a contract to spice up the Hubble Space Telescope to the next orbit, with a aim of extending its lifespan, the US house company mentioned Thursday. The famend observatory has been working since 1990 about...
33 groundbreaking NASA missions in photographs
Stacker looks at more than 30 groundbreaking NASA missions in photographs, including missions such as Apollo 11, the Space Shuttle Program, and the new James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA eyes November for launch attempt of Moon rocket
NASA said Friday it would try to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November, without committing to a precise date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission. The US space agency, which was forced to postpone its latest liftoff attempt due to massive Hurricane Ian which hammered Florida this week, announced it was preparing its next launch window for between November 12 and November 27.
Investing in Space: Where does NASA go from here?
CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. Two...
NASA Hit An Asteroid On Purpose, And Now JWST Has Super Cool Photos
Science: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jian-Yang Li (PSI), Cristina Thomas (Northern Arizona University), Ian Wong (NASA-GSFC); image processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI) NASA made history last week with an out-of-this-world test. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) successfully smashed an asteroid that was nearly 7 million miles away off...
Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort
At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
Billionaire space tourist planning private mission with SpaceX to fix Hubble telescope
Billionaire Jared Isaacman, one of the space tourists who launched on his own SpaceX flight last year, has announced plans with the Elon Musk-founded company to launch a private mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.SpaceX and Nasa announced in a last-minute press conference on Thursday that they are conducting a study to assess whether or not such a mission is possible.The mission would involve the private human spaceflight startup Polaris Program funded by Mr Isaacman, who had paid an undisclosed amount for a three-day spaceflight for himself and three others last year.Nasa noted in a tweet on Thursday...
