FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Stagnant offense too much for Bucs to overcome
JOHNSON CITY — Trying to cling to a lead with an offense going nowhere proved to be an impossible task for East Tennessee State’s football team. And it has left the Bucs in desperation mode.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill, Tennessee High favored in district tournaments
In the blink of an eye, it was over. Regular-season volleyball in Northeast Tennessee has ended and now that the dust has settled, it’s district tournament time.
Kingsport Times-News
Mocs shut down Bucs in second half for Rail Rivalry victory
JOHNSON CITY — Chattanooga kept chugging along while East Tennessee State’s offense never got on track in the second half of Saturday’s Rail Rivalry game at Greene Stadium. The 10th-ranked Mocs rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to take a 24-16 victory in the Southern Conference contest.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Abingdon foils Central with game-ending comeback
NORTON — Down 13 points with less than 3½ minutes to go, Abingdon’s football team worked up some late heroics to deal Mountain 7 District foe Wise Central a heartbreaking 27-26 loss on Friday night. Luke Honaker hit Caden Sheffield for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:27...
Kingsport Times-News
Settling for field goals costs Bucs chance to put away Mocs
JOHNSON CITY — As East Tennessee State walked off the field at Greene Stadium with a 13-0 halftime lead, it wasn’t surprising the Bucs almost looked disappointed. Sure, they were happy to be ahead, but they hadn’t put away Chattanooga when they had the chance and it was like they knew it would come back to haunt them.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City takes well-grounded win over Lebanon
GATE CITY — The rain was constant at Legion Field on Friday, but it was not enough to deter the Gate City running game. Led by senior Ethan Fleming, the Blue Devils (4-2) ran on a wet field behind the blocking of a strong offensive line and took a 28-14 nondistrict football win over Lebanon (3-3).
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Wise Central football
Luke Honaker scored with 37 seconds to play and Tobias Reid kicked the game-winning extra point as Abingdon came from behind to edge Wise Central 27-26 in Mountain 7 District action Friday night in Norton. Central led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of Braeden Church touchdown runs...
Kingsport Times-News
No. 1 Hampton romps past South Greene 37-0
GREENEVILLE — Hampton took care of business in a big way Friday night. With a heavy dose of offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over South Greene in a Region 1-2A football showdown on Rebel Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
No. 19 Bears run over Cavs; Wasps top Indians
WISE — Lenoir-Rhyne picked off three passes and excelled on special teams in a 42-10 South Atlantic Conference victory over Virginia-Wise on Friday at Carl Smith Stadium. The 19th-ranked Bears (4-1, 3-0) scored on the game's first drive and never trailed. They also blocked a punt — their fifth of the season — and returned another 53 yards for a touchdown. Lenoir-Rhyne also averaged 44.5 yards on two kickoff returns.
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Kingsport Times-News
New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent
From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options focusing on a variety of subjects — from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Musician Michael Hardy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bristol (Bristol, TN)
Michael Hardy on his social media handle confirmed that he along with his team were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The musician revealed that the tour bus crash occurred [..]
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Kingsport Times-News
Member of Hawkins emergency communications agency deploys to Florida
ROGERSVILLE — A team of 911 emergency communication specialists (ECS), including an individual from Hawkins County, has deployed to Naples, Florida, to help local first responders answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As a member of the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce, the...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members
East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
