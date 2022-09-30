Read full article on original website
Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction
More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
Outrage over a rapist's home detention highlights the need for victims' voices in NZ's sentencing process
New Zealanders reacted with anger, confusion and disbelief at the sentencing in recent weeks of 18-year-old Jayden Meyer to home detention after his conviction for rape, sexual violation and indecent acts. Meyer’s sentence resulted in protests as well as a petition signed by over 39,000 people demanding tougher sentencing. Crown prosecutors have since announced they will appeal the judge’s decision. So how could such a sentence be justified in the first place? A brief look at the rules of sentencing might provide some insight. Under the Sentencing Act, a judge is required to consider the purpose of sentencing as well as...
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. One viral video showed why a disastrous event like a hurricane can truly make nightmares become reality for many. It looked...
Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings — which all took place within a radius of a few square miles — and none appear to have known each other, Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said Monday. The shootings also do not seem to be related to gangs or drugs, either. Stockton police on Friday announced an $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the slayings, which date back to July 8. Authorities also released a grainy still image of a “person of interest,” dressed all in black and wearing a black cap, who appeared in videos from several of the crime scenes. The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown.
