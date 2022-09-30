ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates.

Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers spasmed in an odd manner.

