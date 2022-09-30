ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

By Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jvidb_0iG44HGS00

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins on Monday said a concussion will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sidelines for this week's game. Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol after being slammed to the turf in the Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said there's no timeline on his return. The Dolphins (3-1) visit the New York Jets (2-2) on Sunday. ...
NFL
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, Tomlin turned to Pickett after Trubisky went 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Broncos RB Javonte Williams tore his ACL

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered significant knee damage on Sunday and is done for the season, multiple outlets reported Monday. NFL Network reported Williams has multiple ligament tears, including the ACL and lateral collateral ligament. Williams initially was helped off the field after the first play of the third quarter but soon was carted from the Denver sideline to the locker room. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Greeneville Sun

Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
NFL
The Greeneville Sun

Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
ATHENS, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Alabama QB Bryce Young (shoulder) day-to-day

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might throw Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. As coach Nick Saban reiterated on Monday, that's the nature of a day-to-day injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner exited Saturday's game at Arkansas with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. Young was 7-for-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saban said Young avoided serious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fourth straight game in Week 5 as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Cooper Rush will make his fourth straight start for the Cowboys. The team also signed Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Rush. Grier was out of standard elevations. The strength in Prescott's thumb is not...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron

The New York Giants are working out free agent quarterbacks Tuesday, including Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The workouts come amid problems at QB, where Daniel Jones is nursing an injured ankle and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, with Saquon Barkley running the wildcat formation at quarterback to end the game. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

222
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy