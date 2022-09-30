NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Related
Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5
The Miami Dolphins on Monday said a concussion will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sidelines for this week's game. Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol after being slammed to the turf in the Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said there's no timeline on his return. The Dolphins (3-1) visit the New York Jets (2-2) on Sunday. ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 32-25. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, Tomlin turned to Pickett after Trubisky went 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an...
Patriots, Giants Facing Serious QB Injury Issues
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Broncos RB Javonte Williams tore his ACL
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered significant knee damage on Sunday and is done for the season, multiple outlets reported Monday. NFL Network reported Williams has multiple ligament tears, including the ACL and lateral collateral ligament. Williams initially was helped off the field after the first play of the third quarter but soon was carted from the Denver sideline to the locker room. ...
Photos: Packers' OT victory over the Patriots
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packers Take OT Win Over Patriots In Lambeau
Drew and Dubbs recap the overtime win for the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots on Sunday in the NFL.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the overtime victory over the New England Patriots.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
Packers Survive Home OT Scare Over Depleted Patriots
Kevin and Donnie recap the narrow victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday over the New England Patriots to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
Alabama QB Bryce Young (shoulder) day-to-day
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might throw Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. As coach Nick Saban reiterated on Monday, that's the nature of a day-to-day injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner exited Saturday's game at Arkansas with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. Young was 7-for-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saban said Young avoided serious...
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fourth straight game in Week 5 as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Cooper Rush will make his fourth straight start for the Cowboys. The team also signed Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Rush. Grier was out of standard elevations. The strength in Prescott's thumb is not...
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron
The New York Giants are working out free agent quarterbacks Tuesday, including Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The workouts come amid problems at QB, where Daniel Jones is nursing an injured ankle and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, with Saquon Barkley running the wildcat formation at quarterback to end the game. ...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs off the field after the Indianapolis Colts are defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
222
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0