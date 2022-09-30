ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident

SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a tractor rolled in rural Dubuque County on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:39 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident in the 13700 block of Hammerand Road, located east of Sherrill. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor had rolled, pinning the operator underneath. The person was able to be removed from the scene, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing purse and using credit cards

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft and use of another woman’s credit cards. According to the police reports, the victim reported having her clutch purse, containing her IDs, debit and credit cards, stolen sometime during her 10 am appointment July 1st at the University of Iowa’s Dental Science Building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man accused of threatening another motorist with a gun during Coralville road rage incident

A North Liberty man faces charges that he threatened another motorist and a passenger with a gun during a road rage incident in Coralville. The alleged victims told police they honked their horn at a 2011 Ford Fusion being driven by 26-year-old Deshawn Hudson II of Sugar Creek Lane just before 3pm Saturday near Commerce Drive and Coral Ridge Avenue. The two vehicles had been involved in a near-collision.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar

A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man charged with brandishing gun during Iowa City robbery

Two Cedar Rapids men were arrested Friday night after an alleged armed robbery in Iowa City. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly at his face. He allegedly threatened to “blow his head off” if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine

A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
KCJJ

Iowa City man gets 20 years after meth sale leads to death of man

An Iowa City man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing meth that resulted in a man’s death. KWWL TV reports that first responders arrived at 50-year-old Eric Jonathan Hojka’s apartment over a report of an unconscious man. Paramedics failed to revive the man, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person was seriously injured following a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1700 block of 11th Street northwest around 11:30 last night for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down a significant amount of the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of abusing his dog faces assault charge after allegedly punching bystander who attempted to intervene

An Iowa City man accused of abusing his dog faces an additional assault charge after allegedly punching a bystander who tried to intervene. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall in front of TCB at 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a subject making threats while holding a knife. A second caller reported a man abusing his dog in front of Brother’s and threatening to stab the reporting party.
IOWA CITY, IA
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

