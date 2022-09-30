SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a tractor rolled in rural Dubuque County on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:39 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident in the 13700 block of Hammerand Road, located east of Sherrill. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor had rolled, pinning the operator underneath. The person was able to be removed from the scene, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

