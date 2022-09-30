ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What You Need To Bring for a Trip to Australia

Australia looks like it was forged by the gods, which is why many tourists love visiting the country. From its pristine and crystal blue waters to breathtaking wildlife sanctuaries and numerous fun activities to do, Australia is definitely on most travelers' bucket lists. In 2019, Australia welcomed its borders to...
Matching With Celebrities on Dating Apps Is Awkward As Hell

As a queer living in London, I have seen and matched with so many micro-celebs at this point I honestly feel like I could start a niche gossip column: influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers, Turner Prize-nominated artists or even just those model/DJs/party planners who are big “on the scene,” but whose job title you would find impossible to explain to your straight friends.
How to Take a Road Trip to Jamaica’s Lesser Known Gems

Don't miss out on all Jamaica has to offer by only staying at your all-inclusive resort. Jamaica is known for its stunning beaches that attract tourists from all over the world but when it comes to accommodations, visitors have choices of many different all-inclusive experiences, such as resorts and fully-staffed Airbnbs. These experiences reign the North Coast, tucking the local community behind and in the mountains.
Finding all the places that have direct flights from Seattle at Seatac airport now that we travel with teenagers

The hardest part about travel now that we travel with teenagers is that we don’t have all the time and flexibility we used to have when they were younger because of school and sports. One of the main ways we choose the places we go to is by if they have direct flights from Seattle. There are now so many direct flights from Seattle both domestic and all over the world and we really love Seatac airport. So just in case you have to plan vacations in the same way too I’ve included some of the places we’ve been or that we’ve looked into just in case it helps.
Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Jophielle Love from Budapest to Paris

Jophielle Love has traveled abroad for both work and pleasure. Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Jophielle Love from Budapest to ParisSoap Hub. Three years ago this month, Jophielle Love made her debut as Violet Finn on General Hospital and instantly captured the hearts of GH viewers everywhere. Recently, the young actress sat down with Soap Hub to talk about her journeys abroad for this week’s installment of Travel Tuesday.
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Barbados 2022

The dreamy paradise-like gem – the easternmost island in the Lesser Antilles – maintains a blissful blend of wonderful Caribbean culture and modern sophistication. While justifiably famed for its powdery sand beaches and turquoise waters, Barbados is an island that truly has it all. Charming and friendly locals welcome you to a world of vibrant nightlife, UNESCO World Heritage sites, lush tropical gardens, and an incredible surf scene.
