Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

By Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, unseating Mitchell Trubisky atop the depth chart entering Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the move Tuesday on the heels of turning to Pickett in the second half of last week's loss to the New York Jets. The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are in their first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at...
Alabama QB Bryce Young (shoulder) day-to-day

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might throw Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. As coach Nick Saban reiterated on Monday, that's the nature of a day-to-day injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner exited Saturday's game at Arkansas with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. Young was 7-for-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saban said Young avoided serious...
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fourth straight game in Week 5 as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Cooper Rush will make his fourth straight start for the Cowboys. The team also signed Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Rush. Grier was out of standard elevations. The strength in Prescott's thumb is not...
Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you...
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

