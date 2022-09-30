NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, unseating Mitchell Trubisky atop the depth chart entering Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the move Tuesday on the heels of turning to Pickett in the second half of last week's loss to the New York Jets. The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are in their first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at...
Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.
Alabama QB Bryce Young (shoulder) day-to-day
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might throw Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. As coach Nick Saban reiterated on Monday, that's the nature of a day-to-day injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner exited Saturday's game at Arkansas with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. Young was 7-for-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saban said Young avoided serious...
Patriots, Giants Facing Serious QB Injury Issues
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.
Giants Move To 3-1 With Ugly Win Over Bears
Kevin and Donnie recap the triumph from the New York Giants over the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday.
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
NFL・
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fourth straight game in Week 5 as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Cooper Rush will make his fourth straight start for the Cowboys. The team also signed Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Rush. Grier was out of standard elevations. The strength in Prescott's thumb is not...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packers Take OT Win Over Patriots In Lambeau
Drew and Dubbs recap the overtime win for the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots on Sunday in the NFL.
Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you...
Packers Survive Home OT Scare Over Depleted Patriots
Kevin and Donnie recap the narrow victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday over the New England Patriots to improve to 3-1 on the season.
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
