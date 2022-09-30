NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good" when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears. Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the third quarter...
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 32-25. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots, Giants Facing Serious QB Injury Issues
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, Tomlin turned to Pickett after Trubisky went 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an...
Photos: Packers' OT victory over the Patriots
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.
Giants Move To 3-1 With Ugly Win Over Bears
Kevin and Donnie recap the triumph from the New York Giants over the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday.
Packers Survive Home OT Scare Over Depleted Patriots
Kevin and Donnie recap the narrow victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday over the New England Patriots to improve to 3-1 on the season.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the overtime victory over the New England Patriots.
Packers Take OT Win Over Patriots In Lambeau
Drew and Dubbs recap the overtime win for the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots on Sunday in the NFL.
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron
The New York Giants are working out free agent quarterbacks Tuesday, including Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The workouts come amid problems at QB, where Daniel Jones is nursing an injured ankle and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, with Saquon Barkley running the wildcat formation at quarterback to end the game. ...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery, QB Russell Wilson 'limited'
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered significant knee damage on Sunday and is done for the season. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Williams would have surgery and be placed on season-ending injured reserve. NFL Network reported Williams has multiple ligament tears, including the ACL and lateral collateral ligament. Quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited if the Broncos held a practice on Monday, Hackett said. Wilson's right should was...
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs off the field after the Indianapolis Colts are defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fourth straight game in Week 5 as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Cooper Rush will make his fourth straight start for the Cowboys. The team also signed Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Rush. Grier was out of standard elevations. The strength in Prescott's thumb is not...
