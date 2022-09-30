ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

By Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Newport Plain Talk

Alabama QB Bryce Young (shoulder) day-to-day

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might throw Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. As coach Nick Saban reiterated on Monday, that's the nature of a day-to-day injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner exited Saturday's game at Arkansas with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. Young was 7-for-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saban said Young avoided serious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Newport Plain Talk

Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins on Monday said a concussion will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sidelines for this week's game. Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol after being slammed to the turf in the Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said there's no timeline on his return. The Dolphins (3-1) visit the New York Jets (2-2) on Sunday. ...
NFL
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, Tomlin turned to Pickett after Trubisky went 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
NFL
The Newport Plain Talk

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
ATHENS, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts' Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan came to Indianapolis to win games, maybe even a championship. Four weeks into the season, it all seems to be slipping through Ryan’s figures — literally. Ryan fumbled twice in a 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee on Sunday, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry got right back to business against the Indianapolis Colts. He took on some defenders by slamming his big body through the line of scrimmage, eluded others in the open field and even turned receptions into key first downs. Yes, in the matchup of NFL rushing champs Sunday, it was the two-time winner who reigned supreme. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans try to streak into bye after climbing back to .500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have clawed their way back to .500 after an 0-2 start. Thanks to playing in the AFC South, the two-time division champs no longer are sitting on the bottom looking up. All they have to do now is find a way to win another road game and get to their bye without losing any more players to injuries. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

