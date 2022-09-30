NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Related
Alabama QB Bryce Young (shoulder) day-to-day
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might throw Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. As coach Nick Saban reiterated on Monday, that's the nature of a day-to-day injury. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner exited Saturday's game at Arkansas with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. Young was 7-for-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saban said Young avoided serious...
Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5
The Miami Dolphins on Monday said a concussion will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sidelines for this week's game. Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol after being slammed to the turf in the Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said there's no timeline on his return. The Dolphins (3-1) visit the New York Jets (2-2) on Sunday. ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 32-25. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patriots, Giants Facing Serious QB Injury Issues
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, Tomlin turned to Pickett after Trubisky went 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants Move To 3-1 With Ugly Win Over Bears
Kevin and Donnie recap the triumph from the New York Giants over the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers Take OT Win Over Patriots In Lambeau
Drew and Dubbs recap the overtime win for the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots on Sunday in the NFL.
Packers Survive Home OT Scare Over Depleted Patriots
Kevin and Donnie recap the narrow victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday over the New England Patriots to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the overtime victory over the New England Patriots.
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
Colts' Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan came to Indianapolis to win games, maybe even a championship. Four weeks into the season, it all seems to be slipping through Ryan’s figures — literally. Ryan fumbled twice in a 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee on Sunday, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of...
Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry got right back to business against the Indianapolis Colts. He took on some defenders by slamming his big body through the line of scrimmage, eluded others in the open field and even turned receptions into key first downs. Yes, in the matchup of NFL rushing champs Sunday, it was the two-time winner who reigned supreme. ...
Titans try to streak into bye after climbing back to .500
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have clawed their way back to .500 after an 0-2 start. Thanks to playing in the AFC South, the two-time division champs no longer are sitting on the bottom looking up. All they have to do now is find a way to win another road game and get to their bye without losing any more players to injuries. ...
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
754
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0