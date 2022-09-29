Amsterdam football’s Cozzocrea dedicates senior season to his grandfather

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Amsterdam senior center Connor Cozzocrea warms up Sept. 16.

AMSTERDAM — Connor Cozzocrea’s grandfather Dave Swart was a major part of his life.

Cozzocrea, now a senior at Amsterdam High School, visited his grandfather almost daily, and one of their favorite things to do was to talk about football.

But Swart never got a chance to watch his grandson play varsity football. Swart, a 30-year veteran of the Amsterdam Fire Department and owner of the Dave’s Dawgs hot dog business, was one of the first known people in Montgomery County to die from complications brought on by COVID-19 in 2020.

His memory, though, lives on each time Cozzocrea takes the field this year for the Rugged Rams football team, a 3-0 club that plays 7 p.m. Friday against Columbia in Amsterdam. Cozzocrea is a center for the team, part of the Rams’ offensive line.

“He always talked about me playing football, so football is the only thing I have to give to him,” said Cozzocrea, whose younger brother Griffin is a sophomore kicker for the Rams. “Knowing that he is gone is the rough part.”

The two were usually physically close to each other, living in parallel homes on Tremont Avenue and Wilkes Avenue in Amsterdam.

“We have connected backyards and my aunt lives next door so we have a little block to ourselves,” Cozzocrea said. “If I wanted to go see him, I just walked in my backyard to go to his house. I spent a lot of time there in the summer because they had a pool.”

The 17-year-old high school senior recalled the short timeline of his grandfather’s illness and subsequent death during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My grandfather was a very stubborn person, he hated going to the doctor,” Cozzocrea said. “When we found out he was going to the doctor, we knew something was wrong.”

Cozzocrea learned that his grandfather was immediately admitted to the hospital after that doctor’s visit.

On April 3, 2020, Swart died due to complications of the novel coronavirus.

“That really sticks with me,” Cozzocrea said. “I never got to say goodbye.”

Visitations were limited or not sometimes not allowed throughout the pandemic, all in hopes of reducing the transmission of the disease.

Swart had one memorable visitor — his wife of 50 years, Pamela. Cozzocrea recalled one of their final visits, which brought a smile to his face.

“She called him a [derogatory name] and left,” Cozzocrea said laughing. “When my grandma told me about it we all laughed. We still talk about it.”

Swart died just days after his 69th birthday.

“I didn’t get to see him, but I was able to wish him a happy birthday,” Cozzocrea said. “I texted him and he texted me back.”

Funeral services were limited or not conducted during the pandemic due to restrictions in place to reduce gatherings. Swart was honored by the Amsterdam Fire Department; his ashes and one of his firefighter hats were placed on the dashboard of a fire truck and driven through the community as a final salute.

Throughout the grieving process for Cozzocrea, the Rams’ coaching staff was there to support him.

“It was a big family effort, the entire staff were checking in with him daily to see how he’s doing, to let him know that we’re here for him,” Amsterdam football head coach John Homich said. “We’ve all gone through something like that at one time in our life and we knew it was the support we received from our own circle that we wanted to replicate that for him.”

Since the loss of his grandfather, the 17-year-old has also had a cousin, aunt and great-grandmother die within the last year. Cozzocrea, playing his second year on varsity for Amsterdam, carries their memories into each game. With the help of Amsterdam High School athletic trainer Carla Pasquarelli, the names of his grandfather and great-grandmother are written on his forearm tape.

“I pray before every game,” Cozzocrea said. “I take a knee and talk to them.”

It hasn’t been easy for Cozzocrea.

“Last year, I cried after every game because [my grandfather] never saw me play varsity,” Cozzocrea said. “He always talked about me getting up there, playing and winning.”

Things have gotten better and he became close with Pasquarelli through his losses.

“I know he doesn’t want to see me cry, he wants me to do my best,” Cozzocrea said. “I made a deal with Carla and I don’t cry on the field, I don’t show any emotion. I can do that in the locker room.”

Football has been a haven for Cozzocrea.

“It’s my escape for everything,” Cozzocrea said. “I’ve been playing football with [quarterback] Jhai [Vellon], [receiver] Ceasar [Thompson] since Little Giants and flag football. They were there for me when my grandpa died, they’ve always been there for me. That’s what I love about them.”

This season, Swart’s presence will be on the field with his grandson and his teammates. A replica sticker of Swarts’s firefighter badge with his No. 3 is on the helmets of each Amsterdam player.

Cozzocrea plans to make his grandfather’s memory permanent with a tattoo on his chest honoring Swart.

“I had to ask permission from my grandma,” Cozzocrea said. “I asked her, ‘Mama, how would you feel if I got a tattoo?’ She asked what kind and I said it’s going to be a picture of Poppy. She said it was OK.”

Cozzocrea said he’ll get the tattoo after the season so that post-procedure precautions don’t cause him to miss any time on the football field.

“I’m playing for people that are no longer here with me, but I want to show them that I’ve got them,” Cozzocrea said. “Their not being here is what is pushing me to become better every day.”

