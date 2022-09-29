President Joe Biden on Friday said he would sign legislation restoring women’s reproductive rights to the state they were in before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade if voters elect two more Democrats to the United States Senate in November.“If you give me two more senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you, we’re going to codify Roe and once again make Roe the law of the land,” said Mr Biden, who was addressing attendees at a Democratic National Committee event at the headquarters of the nation’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association.Because of...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO