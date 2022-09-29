Read full article on original website
Uptowngirl55
3d ago
they have to! they know they're doomed but don't be fooled they'll have a change of heart after the vote!! Vote Blue we need to keep house & 2 more in senate & we can do a federal law & it women will have their rights back forever!!
Notso
3d ago
If the Florida governor can send bus loads of immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vinyard - how about a bus load of babies dropped on Graham' s front porch?
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Biden pledges to sign abortion rights into law with two more Democratic senators: ‘I promise you’
President Joe Biden on Friday said he would sign legislation restoring women’s reproductive rights to the state they were in before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade if voters elect two more Democrats to the United States Senate in November.“If you give me two more senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you, we’re going to codify Roe and once again make Roe the law of the land,” said Mr Biden, who was addressing attendees at a Democratic National Committee event at the headquarters of the nation’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association.Because of...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats
A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill
House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
AOL Corp
Trump says McConnell has a ‘death wish’ backing bills sponsored by Democrats
Former President Trump said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish” for supporting bills that congressional Democrats have sponsored. The former president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday that any reason McConnell has for supporting the bills — be it that he knows Trump is opposed to them or if he believes in the “Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal” — are “unacceptable.”
The Pandemic May Have Changed Gun Ownership In America For The Long Haul
Americans are on track for their third-highest gun-buying year, despite a drop in monthly sales.
Kenosha businessman reflects on Jacob Blake riot 2 years after a mob burned his business to the ground
Ahead of the midterm elections, a Kenosha businessman calls on politicians to put politics aside when it comes to promoting public safety amid rising crime.
Commentary: Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship
As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead?. Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and transgender education are “harmful and dangerous to students’ emotional safety and mental health,” she said, adding, “pronouns save lives.” And she promised LGBTQ students, “I have your back” against school bullies. Some of those bullies presumably, reading between the lines of the speech, are the Republican legislators Underly was asking to approve $1 billion in new state funding for schools in the same address.
