Escondido, CA

Reward Offered in Cold Case – Miguel Castro, 17, Shot to Death in Escondido in 2000

Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Miguel Castro. Photo credit: Courtesy, SD Crime Stoppers

Authorities on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead in North County more than two decades ago.

Miguel Castro, 17, died on the night of Jan. 31, 2000, when someone inside a white car shot him as he was standing with a small group of other youths in front of an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Mission Avenue in Escondido, according to police.

Witnesses reported that there were three or four people inside the four-door vehicle, which was believed to be a Honda or Toyota.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

City News Service

Times of San Diego

