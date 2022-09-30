Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Police: One dead, two critically injured in Hartford shootout Monday afternoon
HARTFORD — One person died and two were seriously injured in an apparent shootout Monday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Police said the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Street. Officers responded to the area for a report of multiple shots fired and discovered an “unresponsive” male victim in the parking lot, according to police.
Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say
HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
Parent assaults Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Gunfire erupts after high school football game; 3 wounded
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said. The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Fairfield aims to improve coastal resiliency ahead of stronger storms
FAIRFIELD — Building berms, replacing floodgates and improving flood basins are some of the top strategies that come to mind as local officials and experts look toward making the town more resilient to storms and flooding. As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, causing mass flooding and property damage, experts...
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple
My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
What's next for closed Hartford trash plant? Officials say future still uncertain.
HARTFORD — The City Council has asked the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority for information about decommissioning a trash incinerator in South Meadows, but a MIRA official said the company already submitted the plan to the state environmental agency. The City Council last week unanimously passed a resolution calling...
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
Darien's return to pre-pandemic sign rules means no banners, sandwich boards, flashing neon
DARIEN — Stores, restaurants and other businesses have until Oct. 10 to take down their banners and sandwich boards. After more than two years of loosened sign rules, town officials say it's time for things to return to normal. “I think there is an expectation from the town in...
Should Stamford schools give more to disadvantaged students? Republicans, Democrats on board differ.
STAMFORD — The biggest debate during a recent Stamford Board of Education meeting was about one word: equitable. That word appears three times in a new one-page policy titled "comparability of services" that was before the board. It passed by a vote of 5-3, with member Dan Dauplaise not voting as he was absent.
I Love Local program promotes shopping at Milford businesses
MILFORD — The I Love Local program was started in 2021, but Milford Chamber of Commerce officials said they expect it to be popular again this year. The chamber created I Love Local as a gift card program designed to encourage consumers to shop across the Milford region. "We...
Opinion: America finally catches up to Quentin Crisp
As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain’s most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 “The Naked Civil Servant” was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .
Darien football runs over Warde behind 188 yards from Wilson
FAIRFIELD — The Darien football team hasn’t exactly been the familiar old Blue Wave so far this season. So it was a bit jarring when Darien took yet another hit, a punch in the mouth if you will, when Warde opened Friday night’s game with a long touchdown strike.
