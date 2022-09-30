ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

Police: One dead, two critically injured in Hartford shootout Monday afternoon

HARTFORD — One person died and two were seriously injured in an apparent shootout Monday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Police said the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Street. Officers responded to the area for a report of multiple shots fired and discovered an “unresponsive” male victim in the parking lot, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say

HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
Parent assaults Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
Gunfire erupts after high school football game; 3 wounded

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said. The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.
NEWBURGH, NY
Willington, CT
Tolland, CT
Storrs, CT
New Haven, CT
Vernon, CT
New Haven, CT
Willington, CT
Connecticut State
Rockville, CT
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT
Fairfield aims to improve coastal resiliency ahead of stronger storms

FAIRFIELD — Building berms, replacing floodgates and improving flood basins are some of the top strategies that come to mind as local officials and experts look toward making the town more resilient to storms and flooding. As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, causing mass flooding and property damage, experts...
FAIRFIELD, CT
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple

My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
CONNECTICUT STATE
What's next for closed Hartford trash plant? Officials say future still uncertain.

HARTFORD — The City Council has asked the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority for information about decommissioning a trash incinerator in South Meadows, but a MIRA official said the company already submitted the plan to the state environmental agency. The City Council last week unanimously passed a resolution calling...
HARTFORD, CT
I Love Local program promotes shopping at Milford businesses

MILFORD — The I Love Local program was started in 2021, but Milford Chamber of Commerce officials said they expect it to be popular again this year. The chamber created I Love Local as a gift card program designed to encourage consumers to shop across the Milford region. "We...
MILFORD, CT
Opinion: America finally catches up to Quentin Crisp

As a divinity student at Yale 45 years ago, I invited Britain’s most famous naked man to speak to students and faculty at Yale. His name was Quentin Crisp and his autobiography of coming out as a transvestite in 1930 “The Naked Civil Servant” was booked as a one-man show starring himself for a week in 1977 at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theater three miles from the Yale Divinity School campus. It had previously been made into a 1975 TV show .
NEW HAVEN, CT
Darien football runs over Warde behind 188 yards from Wilson

FAIRFIELD — The Darien football team hasn’t exactly been the familiar old Blue Wave so far this season. So it was a bit jarring when Darien took yet another hit, a punch in the mouth if you will, when Warde opened Friday night’s game with a long touchdown strike.
FAIRFIELD, CT

