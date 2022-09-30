Read full article on original website
Related
Albert Pujols hits career HR No. 702, ties Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBI
Albert Pujols certainly knows how to rise to the occasion. Twenty-one years ago, Pujols homered in his first game at Busch Stadium. On Sunday, Pujols' final regular season game at the stadium, he went deep once more. In the bottom of the third inning, facing Pittsburgh Pirates starter Roansy Contreras,...
MLB・
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Yardbarker
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question
On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
Yardbarker
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?
The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Yardbarker
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Sean McDonough sarcastically quips 'oh, what a shame' when told of Yankees rain delay
College football fans have had enough of ESPN and ABC cutting into their games to show live look-ins of Aaron Judge at-bats in his quest for 62 home runs. It seems very likely that ESPN's Sean McDonough is over his own broadcasts being cut into as well. When McDonough was...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles
Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
Comments / 0