Boston, MA

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question

On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?

The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
QUEENS, NY
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments

People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season

The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
BRONX, NY
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
TAMPA, FL
Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles

Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
BALTIMORE, MD

