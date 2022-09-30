ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Blood Bank Calls for Donations to Support Hurricane Ian Victims in Florida, Southeast

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDA42_0iG3yL3E00
A family stands next to a damaged boat washed ashore at a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Fla. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The San Diego Blood Bank put out a call Thursday for eligible donors to donate to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Southeast.

Officials asked for them to schedule a blood or platelet donation as soon as possible.

“Our community always responds when we put out the call for blood donations locally, and we hope for continued support in case further assistance is needed in other parts of the country,” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton. “San Diego Blood Bank has provided platelets to help with this effort and we will stay in touch with blood centers in the area to further assist if needed.”

The need for platelets is particularly urgent, given that they have a limited shelf life of five days and that the expected breadth and duration of the storm will likely impact large regions of the Southeast.

On average, blood collection organizations nationwide had only one to two days’ supply of blood heading into the storm.

Anticipated disruptions in blood collections – as well as transportation challenges – in Florida and beyond throughout the next several days are likely to exacerbate already low inventories, particularly in the affected areas, according to a statement from the blood bank.

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. Appointment are available online or by calling 619-400-8251.

City News Service

getnews.info

Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Announces Exclusive Free Items

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 2, 2022 – Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is committed to helping moms before and after their babies are born, and that’s why the company has become a top choice for placenta encapsulation in San Diego. When moms choose Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, they can also choose from a variety of exciting free items.
SAN DIEGO, CA
