Internet

The Guardian

A real estate agent data breach would be devastating for renters. They collect too much personal information

Thanks to Optus, millions of people are now acutely aware of what can happen when companies don’t take privacy and security seriously. But telcos aren’t alone in collecting and storing too much of our personal information. The real estate industry is often overlooked in conversations about data security, but it is one of the most invasive, with potentially devastating consequences for renters across the country.
MarketRealist

One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
BobVila

5 Ways Selling a Condo Differs From Selling a House

Selling a condo, townhome, or house can be daunting, and if you’re a condo owner, your sales tactics need to be tailored to your property type. If you can market your condo or townhouse well, you could find plenty of buyers to purchase it fast. You need to understand the ways in which selling your condo differs from selling a single-family home and how those differences impact your next move.
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on “Clear Mode” while viewing a video in the video-sharing application. When Clear...
AdWeek

Is TikTok the Latest Social Platform to Try Live Shopping in the US?

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is reportedly the latest social platform to try to make a splash with live shopping in the U.S.
AdWeek

Brandweek 2022: From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Chobani is on a mission to make quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place.
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
James Tuliano

Scammers are pretending to be your family on social media

Scams on the internet are nothing new, but being scammed by your own grandmother can be quite shocking and humiliating. Of course, your grandmother is not the one scamming you, but rather someone pretending to be your grandmother that has gotten access into her account.

