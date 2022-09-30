Read full article on original website
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
Record number of DHS phones, tracking devices assigned to migrants
A record number of migrants have been given special phone applications and other tracking devices to check in with U.S. agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, according to new data.
