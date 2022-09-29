ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

The Sister of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim, Bothered By Netflix For Failure to Compensate Her Family

The sister of one of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims called out Netflix for being greedy following the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Rita Isbell is the sister of Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man murdered by Dahmer. Dahmer murdered 17 people in Milwaukee, Wisc. between 1978 and 1991 and was nicknamed the Milwaukee Cannibal because he ate some of his victims. Body parts including three severed heads were found inside of his refrigerator when he was arrested, and Netflix made a 10-episode series based on Dahmer and the murders that premiered on Sept. 21. The grieving sister spoke to reporter Kelsey Vlamis for a story published on Sept. 25 by Insider.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘American Horror Story’ Teases NYC-Set Season with Chilling New Posters, Cast Reveals

American Horror Story is heading to the city that never sleeps for its latest installment — which is sure to keep viewers up all night. The Ryan Murphy series revealed the title of Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC, today, and spilled the spooky show’s all-star cast while lightly teasing the chilling premise of the upcoming episodes. This season, we can expect to see the return of AHS veterans like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. But Murphy is also bringing new blood into his horror powerhouse, tapping Charlie Carver and Joe Mantello for AHS: NYC. Not...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Dahmer
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
People

Kesha's Mom Addresses Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer 'Cannibal' Lyric in Wake of Netflix Series

"At the time, Kesha and the other writer were too young to even know who Jeffrey Dahmer was," Pebe Sebert said of the now controversial line from her daughter's song via TikTok on Sunday Kesha's mom Pebe Sebert is addressing the line in her daughter's hit single "Cannibal" which name-drops the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.  Following recent backlash from the victims' families over the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the 66-year-old singer and songwriter shared a video on TikTok Sunday to discuss how Dahmer's name...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed

American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nightclub#Backlash#Racism#Wisn
TVLine

Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series

Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
TV SERIES
msn.com

'Barney' Doc Trailer 'I Love You, You Hate Me' Reveals Drug Rumors, Threats

Peacock's upcoming docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me delves into the alleged threats of violence and drug rumors surrounding Barney & Friends. The beloved children's television show, which was created by Sheryl Leach and co-developed by Kathy Parke and Dennis DeShazer, premiered in April 1992 and ran until November 2010.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Ratings Revealed for Three-Hour Crossover Premiere

Maybe Law & Order should merge the three shows more often. Because its three-hour crossover Thursday night was a ratings winner. How big was the audience? Let’s break down the numbers. First, for the crossover, NBC flipped the order of the shows. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which normally is the final show of the evening, kicked off the premiere. Then came SVU and the revamped OG, Law & Order.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30

You have to hand it to the royals: They make for good TV. The German historical drama The Empress, about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, has already dethroned most of Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows on the way to the No. 2 spot on the list. It should tide you over until The Crown returns in November. There's also a new addition to the rankings over on the movies side, where the 2020 thriller Inheritance, starring Lily Collins, joins the list at No. 6. It's still no match for Blonde, though.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy