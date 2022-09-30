The Sailors traveled to Sandusky on Thursday night to take on the Blue Streaks. Vermilion settled a quick first set just 25-8 followed by a 25-12 set and ending with 25-12. Kaitlin Colahan had a stand out match with a game high 7 kills, 2 solo blocks, and 3 assist block kills. Marissa Garcia had 10 digs in the match followed by Gracie Starcovic and Rachael Lapka with 7 each. Angelique Garcia had 11 assists while Rachael Lapka added 6 more. The team had 21 aces led by Maddie Taylor with 5, Angelique Garcia with 4, and Maddie Stout, Starcovic, Lapka, and Marissa Garcia each with 3. The Sailors will host Tiffin on Tuesday! Come support the Sailors.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO