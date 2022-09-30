The Sailor Nation showed up to cheer on the 44th running of Vermilion’s home Cross Country meet known as The Obenour. “There was a group I recognized at every turn cheering us on. It was great!” Joseph Webb reported at the end. The gray skies and windy remnants of Hurricane Ian did not deter Vermilion’s sports teams, coaches, organizations, and fans from cheering on the home team. Our very own Voice of Vermilion, Cliff German, announced the races and gave directions to the nearly 900 racers from across Ohio.

VERMILION, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO