On a rainy Saturday evening at Osborne Stadium, the Liberty Flames and the Stetson Hatters played to a 2-2 tie in an ASUN Conference match. After the Hatters took a 1-0 advantage in the first half, the Flames scored two unanswered goals in the second for a 2-1 lead. Pressing their attack late, Stetson found the equalizer on a penalty kick after a foul in the 18-yard box during the 86th minute for the final score of 2-2.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO