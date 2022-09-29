Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Flames’ 3 Ranked Wins Highlight Stellar Third Day at ITA All-Americans
The Liberty Flames earned three ranked wins, highlighting a stellar third day of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Flames’ Josh Wilson earned a ranked singles victory in singles qualifying, while both Liberty doubles teams – Wilson/Christiaan Worst and Rafael Marques Da Silva – picked up ranked doubles triumphs. Wilson and Worst advanced through two rounds of doubles qualifying.
Liberty News
Flames Finish a Perfect 3-0 on Day 2 of All-American Championships
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team finished with a 3-0 record on day two of the ITA All-American Championships. The Flames’ Beau Pelletier, Christiaan Worst and Rafael Marques Da Silva each won their pre-qualifying consolation matches on Sunday morning. Pelletier and Worst competed at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center, while Marques Da Silva won his match at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.
Liberty News
Parra Romero Earns Momentous 1st Round Win at ITA All-American Championships
Liberty sophomore Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a momentous first round win over Texas’ Vivian Ovtrootsky, Saturday on day one of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships at Cary Tennis Park. Parra Romero trailed 5-2 in the third set to Ovrootsky of the two-time defending national champion Longhorns before...
Liberty News
Sharpshooters Gagne, Weber lead Liberty rifle team to second-place showings at Zippy Open
Liberty University’s rifle team placed second among collegiate club teams in both the Air Rifle and Smallbore competitions at last month’s Zippy Open hosted by the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. Senior Kristen Gagne finished second individually in the Air Rifle event as both she and sophomore...
Liberty News
Liberty Top North Alabama 4-1 for 5th Consecutive Victory
The Liberty Lady Flames downed the North Alabama Lions 4-1 in an ASUN Conference match on a rainy afternoon at Osborne Stadium Sunday. The Lady Flames’ win extends their winning streak to five straight. Liberty also remains unbeaten in their last six contests (5-0-1). Forward Ava Goodman’s first collegiate...
Liberty News
Nguyen and Ode Mitre Win All 3 Doubles Matches on First Day of Home Hidden Dual
The Liberty doubles team of Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre won all three of their doubles matches on the opening day of Liberty Hidden Dual #2, Saturday at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Nguyen and Ode Mitre won their doubles matches against opponents from James Madison, Delaware and Virginia...
Liberty News
DIII Flames sweep visiting Volunteers, ignited by Desmarais’ hat trick
Liberty University’s Division III men’s hockey team swept its home-opening series against the University of Tennessee at the LaHaye Ice Center, winning Saturday’s opener, 5-4 in overtime, and Sunday’s rematch, 5-2, to improve to 3-2 on the season. Junior left wing Carson Desmarais netted a natural...
Liberty News
No. 1 North Carolina Gets Past No. 14 Liberty 6-3, Sunday
The top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels got past No. 14 Liberty 6-3, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Tar Heels senior forward Erin Matson led the way with four goals in the match. Meanwhile, Liberty received goals from Lizzie Hamlett, Pima Iturraspe and Bethany Dykema in the setback.
Liberty News
Jacksonville State Edges Liberty 3-2 in Match of Unbeaten ASUN Teams
Entering the match as two out of the three teams with unbeaten ASUN records, Jacksonville State and Liberty battled to a five-set conclusion, with the Gamecocks edging Liberty 3-2 (25-28, 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 15-10), Saturday at Liberty Arena. With the win, Jacksonville State improves to 16-1, 4-0 in ASUN play....
Liberty News
Flames Outlast Monarchs For 38-24 Road Win
A pair of late touchdowns from running back Dae Dae Hunter allowed Liberty to open up a tied game and outlast Old Dominion for a 38-24 win Saturday evening at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Flames jumped out to a quick 14-0 during the first eight minutes of the game thanks...
Liberty News
Liberty and Stetson Play to 2-2 Draw
On a rainy Saturday evening at Osborne Stadium, the Liberty Flames and the Stetson Hatters played to a 2-2 tie in an ASUN Conference match. After the Hatters took a 1-0 advantage in the first half, the Flames scored two unanswered goals in the second for a 2-1 lead. Pressing their attack late, Stetson found the equalizer on a penalty kick after a foul in the 18-yard box during the 86th minute for the final score of 2-2.
Liberty News
Hawaiian Ice: Flames show festive flair, outlast Purple Eagles after hours in first ‘Midnight’ contest
Donning tropical apparel for the first of three “Midnight Mayhem” games this season, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team didn’t leave much time for rest and relaxation in their Hawaiian-themed showdown with Niagara University on Saturday night into Sunday morning at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Flames survived a back-and-forth battle with the Purple Eagles and completed the two-game sweep with a thrilling 5-4 win.
