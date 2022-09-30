ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Virtual Showcase for 51 Main St. Building on Thursday: Wednesday Whiteboard

WESTFORD — Here’s the Oct. 5 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. The Town of Westford is looking for responses to its two surveys. One survey involves a new multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA and MBTA adjacent communities. The second survey involves a proposed change to the zoning bylaws that would allow for additional commercial zoning uses. Both surveys will close on Oct. 14.
WESTFORD, MA
How you can prepare for Special Town Meeting

WESTFORD — Special Town Meeting is just two weeks away, with a number of important articles up for a vote. Town Meeting is a form of direct democratic rule, where the citizens of a town act as its legislature. Residents will have the opportunity to voice their support or concerns for a number of articles, and choose whether or not to enact the proposed articles on the Warrant.
WESTFORD, MA
Westford Fire responds to Sunday morning vehicle crash on 495

WESTFORD — Area fire departments responded to a major crash on 495 Southbound Sunday morning. Officials encountered a single vehicle occupied by two adults that struck a tree in the median at approximately 9:32 a.m. Occupants were removed from their vehicle by bystanders, according to officials. Westford Fire Department...
WESTFORD, MA

