Aledo, TX

The Community News

Bearcats gain confidence after big win against The Colony

Being able to rack up some points on this team, who barely lost to Denton Ryan last week, definitely gave us some confidence that we are a good football team, and we can win some big-time games.”. Confidence. Beyond just a blow-out win on their home field in front of...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcats of Character

As a part of the Aledo ISD's character education program - the Positivity Project or P2 - the district each school board meeting recognizes Aledo Bearcats of Character, honoring the good character on display by students across the district. In September, Aledo ISD Trustees recognized Bearcats of Character for Curiosity!
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

TCA names court for first true homecoming

Trinity Christian Academy will play its first true Homecoming Football Game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, against Lake Country Christian School. TCA homecoming court nominees are (left to right) juniors Elle Smith and Walker Merrill; seniors Rio Lipsky, Shane Houston, Libby Tovar, Ben Camp, Margaret Cowley, and Seth Roetman; sophomores Olivia Quinn and Ryan Leet; and freshmen Ava Luecker and Christian Valdez. TCA High School students voted for Mr. and Miss TCA on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Safe Howl-oween

The Weatherford College Police Department will host its annual Safe Howl-oween from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Weatherford College campus parking lot. The event will open at 5 p.m. for special needs children. Booths will be set up for children to enjoy games and receive prizes and candy.
WEATHERFORD, TX

