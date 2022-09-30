Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Stagnant offense too much for Bucs to overcome
Trying to cling to a lead with an offense going nowhere proved to be an impossible task for East Tennessee State’s football team. And it has left the Bucs in desperation mode.
Johnson City Press
Chattanooga shuts down ETSU in second half for Rail Rivalry victory
Chattanooga kept chugging along as East Tennessee State’s offense never got on track in the second half of Saturday’s Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium. Rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit, the No. 10-ranked Mocs roared back to take a 24-16 victory in the Southern Conference contest.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill, Tennessee High favored in district tournaments
In the blink of an eye, it was over. Northeast Tennessee’s regular season for volleyball has come to a close and all the dust has settled, which means that it is district tournament time.
Johnson City Press
Bulldogs romp past South Greene, 37-0
GREENEVILLE — Hampton took care of business in a big way Friday night. With a heavy dose of offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over South Greene in a Region 1-2A football showdown on Rebel Hill.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Wise Central football
Luke Honaker scored with 37 seconds to play and Tobias Reid kicked the game-winning extra point as Abingdon came from behind to edge Wise Central 27-26 in Mountain 7 District action Friday night in Norton. Central led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of Braeden Church touchdown runs...
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
Johnson City Press
Cavs sweep Cobras to end four-year league skid
WISE — The Virginia-Wise volleyball team earned a breakthrough win Saturday at the Prior Center. The Cavaliers, under first-year coach Alyssa Hanley, swept Coker for the program’s first league win since October 2018 — a stretch of 1,442 days.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton sisters find success at opposite ends of the world
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine a dream coming true about opening a restaurant featuring exotic food for people in an exotic land and the restaurant being such a hit there are constant lines of hungry diners outside the door impatiently waiting to come in and satisfy their curiosity and cravings. Imagine...
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Johnson City Press
New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent
From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 3
Oct. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times brought forth news with a dateline from Jonesboro. The date was Oct. 2. Readers learned that “The principal topic of interest here, especially among the Presbyterians, is the approaching meeting of the synod of Tennessee, which will open at the Second Presbyterian church next Tuesday night with a sermon by the retiring moderator, Rev. H. P. Cory, of Tusculum college. This synod is composed of Kingston. In addition to the ministers who are members of the synod, and who will all be in attendance, there will be a number of distinguished visitors from a distance present, among them being Rev. H. L. Agnew, D. D., secretary of the board of ministerial relief of Philadelphia; Rev. D. J. McMillan, D. D., secretary of the board of home missions, of New York; Rev. Arthur J. Brown, D. D., of the foreign mission board of New York; also Miss N. F. Lincoln of the women’s executive committee of New York. There will also be a large number of ladies present representing their different societies in connection with the synod.”
elizabethton.com
I love a (homecoming) parade…
In 1932, Harry Richman composed and sang a song called “I Love a Parade.” Little did Richman know that years later that as people gather for a parade to celebrate many different things, the song automatically pops into the mind of those attending. On Thursday evening, the song...
Johnson City Press
A special trip to Smoky Mountain Bakers
Recently, my dining partner stated that the dine-around bunch hadn’t been at full membership since March 2020, and what was I going to do about it?. So I fired off a text to the Dieter who, with her husband the Carnivore, had been one of many who the “Interesting Times” had leaned on most heavily. In it I informed the pair that we would be dining both out of town and al fresco at Roan Mountain’s Smoky Mountain Bakers.
Johnson City Press
ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members
East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
Johnson City Press
The 1928 Montrose Court fire was felt throughout Johnson City
A fire at Montrose Court in 1928 resulted in what was reported at the time to be $250,000 in damages to the most luxurious apartment building in Johnson City. That figure would translate to more than $4.3 million in today’s dollars.
Johnson City Press
Member of Hawkins emergency communications agency deploys to Florida
ROGERSVILLE — A team of 911 emergency communication specialists (ECS), including an individual from Hawkins County, has deployed to Naples, Florida, to help local first responders answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As a member of the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce, the...
Johnson City Press
How has West Walnut's revitalization affected you?
It’s been more than a year now since heavy equipment pulled the first bucketful of asphalt from the West Walnut Street corridor in Johnson City. Since then, roads and intersections in and around the project have been closed at random times, businesses have been difficult to access and passing through has made for a bumpy and dusty ride.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
