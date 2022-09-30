Oct. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times brought forth news with a dateline from Jonesboro. The date was Oct. 2. Readers learned that “The principal topic of interest here, especially among the Presbyterians, is the approaching meeting of the synod of Tennessee, which will open at the Second Presbyterian church next Tuesday night with a sermon by the retiring moderator, Rev. H. P. Cory, of Tusculum college. This synod is composed of Kingston. In addition to the ministers who are members of the synod, and who will all be in attendance, there will be a number of distinguished visitors from a distance present, among them being Rev. H. L. Agnew, D. D., secretary of the board of ministerial relief of Philadelphia; Rev. D. J. McMillan, D. D., secretary of the board of home missions, of New York; Rev. Arthur J. Brown, D. D., of the foreign mission board of New York; also Miss N. F. Lincoln of the women’s executive committee of New York. There will also be a large number of ladies present representing their different societies in connection with the synod.”

