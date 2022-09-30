Ohio is investigating after cheating allegations at a Lake Erie fishing competition went viral Friday (September 30), according to News-5 Cleveland. Two fisherman at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Competition had their fish inspected after Jason Fischer, owner and director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, thought the fish weighed more than they should have, based on their size. Fischer also said they felt lumpy, which prompted him to cut them open. In a video, Fischer can be seen cutting fish open and pulling weights and other items out of them at weigh in.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO