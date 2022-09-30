ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

More collaboration could be in the future for City of Clinton, Presbyterian College

The Clinton City Council expressed an interest Monday to work with Presbyterian College and students there on greater collaboration and potential business opportunities. Barrett Moody, a PC student, briefed the council on an entrepreneurship and economic development project that resulted in a “thinkubator” discussion among business people and students about expanded opportunities.
CLINTON, SC
United Way of Laurens County cuts ribbon at Sweetheart Community Garden

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Laurens celebrated the Sweetheart Community Garden with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated one of three new community gardens in Laurens County. This is the second event hosted by the Sweetheart Community Garden. Earlier this year they hosted a community block party.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
LCSO welcomes new K9 trained in firearm detection

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office recently welcomed Abel, a new K9, to their team. Handler Deputy Heithold underwent training to work specifically with Abel, who is a firearm detection dog. Laurens School District 55 has partnered with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to bring in this K9 in an effort...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants

Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
SENECA, SC
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Cassandra Ave Long - Clinton

Ms. Cassandra Ave Long was born April 27, 1973 to the late Foremango and Ida Koreans in Clinton, South Carolina. She previously worked in Healthcare as a CNA and was a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Clinton, SC. She was also a part of the Womens Aide Society Lodge #73.
CLINTON, SC
Local law enforcement responds to active shooter threat at LDHS

On Wednesday morning, an unsubstantiated threat was called in to an administrative line at the Laurens Police Department stating that there was an active shooter at Laurens District High School. Officers responded to LDHS and quickly determined that there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Laurens...
LAURENS, SC
Elizabeth "Libby" Burts Copeland - Laurens

Elizabeth “Libby” Burts Copeland, of Laurens, and wife of the late Terry Lynn Copeland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everette and Jessie Barrett Burts. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. Libby retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative and later worked at First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking.
LAURENS, SC
O'Shields receives contract extension, raise from District 56 board

The District 56 Board of Trustees has locked in Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, himself a graduate of the school district, until June 30, 2025. The contract extension vote came after a closed session evaluation at the board’s Monday night meeting. O’Shields receives a 5% pay increase, a car allowance of $150 per month, and a contribution of 1% to an annuity for each of the next two years.
CLINTON, SC
Fire destroys landmark Lake Hartwell eatery

HARTWELL – State and local investigators are continuing to probe the cause of a pre-dawn fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern on Reed Creek Highway in Hartwell Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the lakeside restaurant shortly after 5 a.m. and remained on the scene throughout the day. The...
HARTWELL, GA
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC

