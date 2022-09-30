Elizabeth “Libby” Burts Copeland, of Laurens, and wife of the late Terry Lynn Copeland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everette and Jessie Barrett Burts. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. Libby retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative and later worked at First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking.

LAURENS, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO