golaurens.com
More collaboration could be in the future for City of Clinton, Presbyterian College
The Clinton City Council expressed an interest Monday to work with Presbyterian College and students there on greater collaboration and potential business opportunities. Barrett Moody, a PC student, briefed the council on an entrepreneurship and economic development project that resulted in a “thinkubator” discussion among business people and students about expanded opportunities.
golaurens.com
United Way of Laurens County cuts ribbon at Sweetheart Community Garden
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Laurens celebrated the Sweetheart Community Garden with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated one of three new community gardens in Laurens County. This is the second event hosted by the Sweetheart Community Garden. Earlier this year they hosted a community block party.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
Road project could impact traffic for Spartanburg District 3 students, parents
An Upstate school district is giving parents a heads up about a new road project which could impact traffic for students and parents.
golaurens.com
LCSO welcomes new K9 trained in firearm detection
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office recently welcomed Abel, a new K9, to their team. Handler Deputy Heithold underwent training to work specifically with Abel, who is a firearm detection dog. Laurens School District 55 has partnered with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to bring in this K9 in an effort...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants
Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
Power restored for over 3,000 on east side of Spartanburg Co.
There are over 3,000 people without power on the east side of Spartanburg County.
Holiday help for local students
Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.
golaurens.com
Laurens County Fraternal Order of Police selling chicken stew on Saturday
The Laurens County Fraternal Order of Police will host a chicken stew fundraiser on Saturday, October 8. The stew is milk-based and will be available for pickup at the Clinton Community Building between 1pm and 3pm. Large orders may be available for delivery. The cost is $10 per quart and...
FOX Carolina
See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
golaurens.com
Cassandra Ave Long - Clinton
Ms. Cassandra Ave Long was born April 27, 1973 to the late Foremango and Ida Koreans in Clinton, South Carolina. She previously worked in Healthcare as a CNA and was a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Clinton, SC. She was also a part of the Womens Aide Society Lodge #73.
golaurens.com
Local law enforcement responds to active shooter threat at LDHS
On Wednesday morning, an unsubstantiated threat was called in to an administrative line at the Laurens Police Department stating that there was an active shooter at Laurens District High School. Officers responded to LDHS and quickly determined that there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Laurens...
golaurens.com
Elizabeth "Libby" Burts Copeland - Laurens
Elizabeth “Libby” Burts Copeland, of Laurens, and wife of the late Terry Lynn Copeland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everette and Jessie Barrett Burts. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. Libby retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative and later worked at First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking.
golaurens.com
O'Shields receives contract extension, raise from District 56 board
The District 56 Board of Trustees has locked in Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, himself a graduate of the school district, until June 30, 2025. The contract extension vote came after a closed session evaluation at the board’s Monday night meeting. O’Shields receives a 5% pay increase, a car allowance of $150 per month, and a contribution of 1% to an annuity for each of the next two years.
accesswdun.com
Fire destroys landmark Lake Hartwell eatery
HARTWELL – State and local investigators are continuing to probe the cause of a pre-dawn fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern on Reed Creek Highway in Hartwell Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the lakeside restaurant shortly after 5 a.m. and remained on the scene throughout the day. The...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Update on standoff in Greenville County
People in Western NC may notice low flying airplanes starting tomorrow. It's all part of a plan to limit the spread of rabies in the area.
FOX Carolina
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has the details. Hope Church confirmed it is under contract for the property of former Bucks Racks and Ribs off I-385 on Frontage Road. Greenville Co. EMS receives new designation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Greenville County...
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
