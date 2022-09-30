Read full article on original website
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947.
Dogs, cats and even a chicken blessed at Saint Francis of Assisi in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets from across Louisville visited Saint Francis of Assisi on Sunday for a special blessing. People were invited to bring their pets to Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road for a mass just for animals. There were dogs, cats and even a chicken at...
Artists put finishing touches on decorative pumpkins ahead of Tuesday's debut of Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular draws people from all over every year to one of Kentuckiana's favorite Halloween events. But before a sigh of relief can be let out, dozens of artists and workers are making sure the 2022 iteration lives up to its name. A...
Louisville artist, JCPS students unveil new mural outside Family and Children's Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart worked with Engelhard Elementary School students to create a new mural in the Limerick neighborhood. The students were enrolled in school-based services through Family and Children's Place. Stewart visited with the students several times to help them recognize their own creativity. They...
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
Kentucky Walk4Hearing brings awareness to the importance of hearing health
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Hearing Health is an important part of overall health but it’s not always on our radar. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about a special event to bring awareness to the issue. Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) presents the Kentucky Walk4Hearing event on Saturday,...
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
'A Taste for Life' held to benefit mental health in Louisville's restaurant industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's best chefs all met in one place on Sunday for a cause that is near and dear to their industry. The second annual "A Taste for Life" was held to help those who suffer from depression and anxiety in the food service industry.
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
Kentucky bourbon distillers on pace for busiest year on record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on track for its biggest year ever. The Kentucky Distillers' Association said 2022 is on a historic pace, with distillery visits likely to top the 2019 record of 1.7 million visits. Because of how popular the bourbon trail is this year,...
Duke Energy Foundation grant to boost southern Indiana tree population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will...
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
Kentucky Red Cross volunteers supporting disaster relief efforts in Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has sent 21 Red Cross volunteers to help with recovery efforts in Florida. Tanya Garrity, a Red Cross volunteer from Shelbyville, is managing a shelter near Fort Myers. Garrity said getting around the state has been nearly impossible because of flooding, downed power lines and...
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]
Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend
Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
