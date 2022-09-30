ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Bingo#At The Zoo#The Louisville Zoo
wdrb.com

MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky bourbon distillers on pace for busiest year on record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on track for its biggest year ever. The Kentucky Distillers' Association said 2022 is on a historic pace, with distillery visits likely to top the 2019 record of 1.7 million visits. Because of how popular the bourbon trail is this year,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Duke Energy Foundation grant to boost southern Indiana tree population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

A Look at Louisville Kentucky's Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]

Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend

Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
LOUISVILLE, KY

