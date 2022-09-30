ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 3

Related
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front to stall near Maui County

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Early-season cold front approaching the state. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST. Widespread rainfall is expected...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
TRAVEL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu County, HI
Government
County
Honolulu County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state

An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Showers move through the islands; trade winds fill in

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The disturbance that brought showers to Kaua'i and O'ahu over the weekend is nearly stationary but continues to weaken over Maui and Hawai'i Island. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for the eastern half of the state; improving conditions for the western half of the state. As the disturbance continues south, trade winds will start to fill in at 10 to 20 mph. Today's highs will land between 82 to 87 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#North Shore#Climate Change
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
WAIPIO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Instagram
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river

KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
PAHALA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy