cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Early-season cold front approaching the state. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST. Widespread rainfall is expected...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Showers move through the islands; trade winds fill in
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The disturbance that brought showers to Kaua'i and O'ahu over the weekend is nearly stationary but continues to weaken over Maui and Hawai'i Island. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for the eastern half of the state; improving conditions for the western half of the state. As the disturbance continues south, trade winds will start to fill in at 10 to 20 mph. Today's highs will land between 82 to 87 degrees.
KITV.com
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
KITV.com
Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under new COVID policy, but not everyone
Ian was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit Florida. Would Hawaii be prepared for such a storm?. A Category 4 Hurricane would have a major impact if it made a direct hit on south Oahu. Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Updated: 14...
KITV.com
"Post-apocalypse" drive-through haunted house coming to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and Aloha Stadium is about to get spooky. Starting next Friday, October 7, the parking lot will transform into a drive-through haunted house, featuring six interactive scenes to scare, all from inside your car.
mauinow.com
Maui kumu hula and musician authors new book on West Maui place names
Launch events are planned for a new book about West Maui Place Names. The book ʻOhuʻohu nā Mauna o ʻEʻeka, Place Names of Maui Komohana, is authored by Kumu Hula and award winning recording artist Cody Kapueolaʻākeanui Pata. More than 1,600 place names...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
