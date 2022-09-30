Read full article on original website
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
No. 11 Penn State struck by turnover bug as running backs lose 4 fumbles in win over Northwestern
James Franklin knew the weather for Saturday’s game between Penn State and Northwestern at Beaver Stadium was going to be dicey as the remnants of Hurricane Ian made its way inland and across the Mid-Atlantic. The ninth-year coach was monitoring the forecast up until an hour before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for any change that could lead to altering his team’s strategy.
Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football
Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
REPORT CARD: Grading Penn State's lackluster win over Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State played its worst game of the season Saturday, but still managed to dispatch Northwestern 17-7 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. This is my report card from the game, which was played under extremely sloppy conditions that led to extremely sloppy play by both squads.
Everything James Franklin said after sloppy Penn State win over Northwestern
Penn State improved to 5-0 for a second straight season Saturday with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern. Ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a 25-point favorite, the Nittany Lions survived five turnovers and have plenty to work on heading into an open week on the schedule.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
