ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

No. 11 Penn State struck by turnover bug as running backs lose 4 fumbles in win over Northwestern

James Franklin knew the weather for Saturday’s game between Penn State and Northwestern at Beaver Stadium was going to be dicey as the remnants of Hurricane Ian made its way inland and across the Mid-Atlantic. The ninth-year coach was monitoring the forecast up until an hour before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for any change that could lead to altering his team’s strategy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football

Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
Evanston, IL
Football
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy