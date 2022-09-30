Read full article on original website
UAHT offers computer basics for seniors
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold computer basics for senior adults courses on the UA Hope campus on October 20 and 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The classes are designed to introduce basic computing concepts to novice and limited users in topics ranging from computer parts, email, internet basics, computer safety, and more! The cost is $20 per class.
EVAs plans announced
EMMET – After the politicians had their say at Saturday’s meet and greet at Fireman’s Park, Deanna Allen, vice president of the Emmet Vision Association (EVA) spoke about the group’s plans for the remainder of the year. She said hopes are to have more of this...
UAHT accepting applications for LPN class
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The application for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the University of Arkansas-Texarkana campus is now open. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2022. Students can apply online at www.uaht.edu. The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program leading to a...
Hope In Action #2 Needs Paper Products Excluding Paper Towels
Hope In Action #2 is in need of paper products excluding paper towels according to Helen Byers. They need toilet paper, paper plates, and plastic cutlery among other items. Hope In Action #2 is located at 2500 Highway 67 west and the items can be brought by in person.
Political rally held in Emmet
EMMET – A meet and greet for local political candidates was held at Fireman’s Park in Emmet Saturday. All local candidates were invited, though few chose to attend. Each candidate was given 10 minutes to speak with the audience getting the opportunity to ask questions later. First up...
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
Kiwanis pancake supper a success
PRESCOTT – It was pancake time Friday at the Prescott Junior High School cafeteria. The Prescott Kiwanis Club hosted its annual pancake supper prior to the game between the Wolves and Junction City. This year’s menu includes OYEA sausage instead of bacon. Club President Fred Harris said someone...
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
The Bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana Saturday evening, at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, holding their 13th Annual Jeans & Bling Fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Casey Hitchcock, the billing coordinator for Hospice said, “Tonight is a fundraiser and we do...
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Class of 1992 Attends Homecoming
Several classes held reunions this past weekend and attended the Hope/Hot Springs game. Here members of the class of 1992 are shown cheering for the Bobcats.
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope
The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
Perrytown Fire Department Extinguishes Grass Fire
The Perrytown Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a grass fire Sunday afternoon. Local residents are reminded both Hempstead and Nevada County are currently under burn bans.
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
Linda Barlow
Mrs. Linda Barlow, age 58 of Prescott, Arkansas, Friday September 30, 2022, in Little Rock Arkansas, Linda was born on April 13, 1964, in Springhill, Louisiana, to Richard and Jodie Huffman Shepeck. She was a homemaker and member of Chidester Baptist Church. Linda spent her days as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Linda loved to be a stay-at-home mom and wife spending her time with grandchildren, gardening, baking, going to church and decorating.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
