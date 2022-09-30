Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX Favorite Culture ETX Opening Speakeasy Club Soon
There's a lot of exciting NEW things coming to Tyler and if you've lived here for a longtime then you're probably saying to yourself "Its about time!". One of the exciting new options that's on the way is being put together by Culture ETX's own Chef Lance McWhorter who already has one of the best damn places to eat at in East Texas and he's adding on something that I think is SUPER cool.
ssnewstelegram.com
Local 'First Monday Trade Days' barn opens this weekend
Angela Price, member of the board for Blue Santa in Hopkins County will be assisting Vanessa Morgan with her very first “First Monday Trade Days” event here in Sulphur Springs. Morgan began collecting donations in late August for her “Charity Barn” at 605 County Road 1173. In a...
inforney.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas
Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch
Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s when to sign up for Toys for Tots in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for the season of giving, and Smith County residents will be able to sign-up for Toys for Tots this month. Families will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to organizers and have proof of residency in Smith County. East Texans can sign up at the Tyler Armed […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
Haunts and Scares around East Texas this year
Cost: $20-$30 Have you ever been to a Halloween haunted house that scared you so badly, just thinking of it gives you shivers? That’s what World of Khaos’ haunted houses in Tyler, TX are like. They go the extra the mile to tap into your deepest fears. Spooktacular...
One Longview, TX Woman Has a Great Idea for Budget Halloween Decorating ’22
I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theeasttexasweekend.com
Home cooked meals, the Caribbean way
East Texas has no shortage of culture, and we love a home cooked meal. In Tyler, there’s a restaurant bringing that “home cooked meal by mom” feeling, with some cuisine you may not get around here very often. Caribbean Kitchen opened its doors in 2020 by Jennifer...
Longview Regional Medical Center 7th annual NICU reunion event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center celebrated their 7th annual NICU reunion event Saturday afternoon. The medical center took time Saturday afternoon to honor the families and celebrate patients treated in the NICU. This the the first time the event has been celebrated after a two year halt due to the COVID […]
redriverradio.org
East Texas Family Reunion To Celebrate 125th Anniversary
HOLCOMB FAMILY REUNION- This story is a bit of an east Texas history lesson. In 1842, George Creagor Holcomb moved to Texas from Arkansas and later brought his father Joseph and uncle Zachariah Holcomb and their families to relocate on land acquired in Cherokee County. The Holcomb family grew and soon became strongly involved with the community. In 1897 a Holcomb family reunion was organized to honor Joseph and Zachariah Holcomb and to allow kin to renew acquaintances with long absent family members.
KLTV
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances celebrates NICU graduates, families with a reunion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a day filled with smiles, hugs and reunions for East Texas families and medical staff. Today was CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ celebration for their NICU graduates and families. Families and NICU patients who have graduated and are living healthy lives got to spend...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
KTRE
Kilgore and Jacksonville square off on the football field Friday
Joaquin and Garrison faced off against each other at a Friday game. Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown. During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown.
Your Rose City Music Fest Ticket Includes Sampling from 15+ Great Tyler Restaurants
On Saturday Oct. 8th, our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. Now, you already know about the great live music from Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III and more, but what about food?. Let's just get this out of the way,...
Don’t Miss Pets in the Park at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, TX on Saturday
The Pets in the Park event put on by the Pets Fur People organization in Tyler, TX each year and I am so excited that it’s coming up on Saturday. We all know that pet overpopulation is a serious problem, especially here in East Texas which is why we need to support these animal shelters as much as possible. The Pets in the Park event is free to attend and it’s a lot of fun for the entire family including your furry family members.
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0