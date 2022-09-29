ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Cal Opens Play In Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior Sampson Zheng shot a 3-over-par 75 to pace the California men's golf team in the opening round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at Blessings Golf Club. The Golden Bears collectively sit in 11th place out of 11 teams after carding a 21-over-par 309...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Close Out Weekend Against Huskies

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-7, 0-4 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Sunday afternoon with hopes of making a statement against No. 17 Washington (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12), who entered the 2022 season as the reigning Pac-12 Champions. In the end, the Huskies' sixth-ranked offense proved every bit as formidable as billed, as the visitors hit .395 on the match to overpower Cal's staunch defense and sweep the Bears with a score of 3-0. Junior Tara DeSa reached 600 career digs on Sunday, while classmate Lydia Grote posted her 500th career kill.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Fall Invitational Concludes

BERKELEY – The California women's tennis team completed play in the annual Cal Fall Invitational, with the Golden Bears capturing four wins in seven matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts. The Cal duo of Jessica Alsola and Valentina Ivanov defeated Stanford's Connie...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Fall Invite Continues

BERKELEY – The Cal Fall Invitational continued Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, with the annual season-opening tournament featuring strong performances from various Golden Bears. The Bears won twice in the singles rounds of 16, with senior Valentina Ivanov defeating Gonzaga's Catherine Broerman, 6-3,...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy