BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-7, 0-4 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Sunday afternoon with hopes of making a statement against No. 17 Washington (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12), who entered the 2022 season as the reigning Pac-12 Champions. In the end, the Huskies' sixth-ranked offense proved every bit as formidable as billed, as the visitors hit .395 on the match to overpower Cal's staunch defense and sweep the Bears with a score of 3-0. Junior Tara DeSa reached 600 career digs on Sunday, while classmate Lydia Grote posted her 500th career kill.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO