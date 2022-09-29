Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calbears.com
Cal Opens Play In Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior Sampson Zheng shot a 3-over-par 75 to pace the California men's golf team in the opening round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at Blessings Golf Club. The Golden Bears collectively sit in 11th place out of 11 teams after carding a 21-over-par 309...
calbears.com
Bears Close Out Weekend Against Huskies
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-7, 0-4 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Sunday afternoon with hopes of making a statement against No. 17 Washington (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12), who entered the 2022 season as the reigning Pac-12 Champions. In the end, the Huskies' sixth-ranked offense proved every bit as formidable as billed, as the visitors hit .395 on the match to overpower Cal's staunch defense and sweep the Bears with a score of 3-0. Junior Tara DeSa reached 600 career digs on Sunday, while classmate Lydia Grote posted her 500th career kill.
calbears.com
Cal Fall Invitational Concludes
BERKELEY – The California women's tennis team completed play in the annual Cal Fall Invitational, with the Golden Bears capturing four wins in seven matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts. The Cal duo of Jessica Alsola and Valentina Ivanov defeated Stanford's Connie...
calbears.com
Cal Fall Invite Continues
BERKELEY – The Cal Fall Invitational continued Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, with the annual season-opening tournament featuring strong performances from various Golden Bears. The Bears won twice in the singles rounds of 16, with senior Valentina Ivanov defeating Gonzaga's Catherine Broerman, 6-3,...
Comments / 0