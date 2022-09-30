Saturday saw the Pirates Boys soccer team travelled to Ottawa Hills to take on the OSSCA Division III #4 ranked team in non league action. It was all Green Bears on this day. The Bears opened up the scoring with a goal with 26:27 left in the half. It was Bears 2-0 a little over 5 minutes later. With 10:46 it was Bears 3-0 when they hit the back of the net. An own goal by Pirates made it 4-0 Bears with 4:40 left in the half. Bears 4-0 at half. The Bears would put in the only goal in the second half for the 5-0 final.

