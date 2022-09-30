ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles fans give Doug Pederson huge ovation in return to Philly

If you know anything about Philadelphia Eagles fans, it's that they have no mercy. They will boo anyone they thinks deserves it, and for any reason. Former players who left in a huff? Absolutely. Former players who were traded and had no say in their departure? Sure. Imaginary characters that don't live up to the crowd's expectations? Yup. Just ask Santa Claus.
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach

Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up

Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.
Watch: Jaguars' Andre Cisco scores on 59-yard pick six

The Jacksonville Jaguars got their ninth takeaway of the 2022 season early against the Philadelphia Eagles and turned it into a touchdown. When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to force a ball downfield to receiver Zach Pascal, Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams and safety Rayshawn Jenkins converged on the ball. Williams got a hand on it, deflecting it up into the air and straight into the arms of safety Andre Cisco.
