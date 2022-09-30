Read full article on original website
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Eagles fans give Doug Pederson huge ovation in return to Philly
If you know anything about Philadelphia Eagles fans, it's that they have no mercy. They will boo anyone they thinks deserves it, and for any reason. Former players who left in a huff? Absolutely. Former players who were traded and had no say in their departure? Sure. Imaginary characters that don't live up to the crowd's expectations? Yup. Just ask Santa Claus.
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson’s return, top Jaguars behind Miles Sanders’ 2 TDs
PHILADELPHIA — Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the undefeated Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw for...
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Fans Are Convinced Prominent SEC Coach Is Trying To Get Himself Fired
With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery. The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
Doug Pederson received a standing ovation from Eagles fans in his first game back since he was fired by the team
Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia with underwhelming response from Eagles fans
All eyes were on Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson as the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach
Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
Doug Pederson Reacts To Making His Return To Philadelphia
For the first time since being fired at the end of the 2020 season, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was back at Lincoln Financial Field - this time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson and the Jaguars lost to the team he once led to...
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up
Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.
College Football World Reacts To Dirty Hit On Oklahoma Quarterback
The college football world is furious with the TCU defense for a dirty hit on Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In the midst of a blowout, TCU player Jamoi Hodge was ejected for an egregious hit on Gabriel. The Oklahoma quarterback escaped the pocket found some daylight before going through the...
College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family
The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
16 Jacksonville area volleyball players who have stood out midseason
By this time in the high school volleyball season, Croatan has established itself as the area’s best team while Southwest is well on its way to a playoff berth and teams such as Jacksonville and Dixon still have a little work to do to solidify spots. But what about area players? Who are the ones who have emerged as the area’s standouts so far this season? Here is a look at those players: ...
Trevor Lawrence's five turnovers bury Jaguars in 29-21 loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — What started as a day to potentially remember for Trevor Lawrence, ended as a day to forget as the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 29-21. Lawrence turned the ball over five times, including a fumble on the final drive with two minutes left down 29-21.
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks.
Watch: Jaguars' Andre Cisco scores on 59-yard pick six
The Jacksonville Jaguars got their ninth takeaway of the 2022 season early against the Philadelphia Eagles and turned it into a touchdown. When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to force a ball downfield to receiver Zach Pascal, Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams and safety Rayshawn Jenkins converged on the ball. Williams got a hand on it, deflecting it up into the air and straight into the arms of safety Andre Cisco.
Top teams, biggest issues: Area football players tackle a variety of topics
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX hands out a list of questions to high school football players before the start of every season covering a variety of topics. This year, we received responses from nearly 110 players. Players are asked to not vote for their own team or teammates on select questions. This is what they had to tell us.
