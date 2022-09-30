Read full article on original website
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw's future in LA may be coming to a close
The Dodgers place Michael Grove on the IL and bring back Andre Jackson again.
Now that Ryan Pepiot has officially graduated from “Rotation Candidate You Can Dream On” to “Obvious Future Viable Big-League Starter,” Dodgers top prospect Gavin Stone has replaced him in the prospect ranks. A 2020 fifth-round gem, Stone was rewarded for his efforts this season with the...
Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas hasn’t had quite the September he hoped when he was called up with the roster expansion in early September, but he has been hitting much better lately, posting a .294 batting average and .748 OPS over his last five games. Vargas came into September with...
Legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín was honored before Saturday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, during the final regular season series of Jarrín’s 64-year career. During the ceremony, Dodgers president Stan Kasten said Jarrín, though he wouldn’t be calling games any longer, “will continue...
The Dodgers don't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
It's safe to say he's not looking forward to facing Ohtani again this week.
The new ESPN documentary, “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” does a brilliant job of capturing the wild nature surrounding those tumultuous teams. Perhaps more than anything else, the film stresses these clubs were beloved for (and despite) their exterior complexities and sensational elements. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have...
The Dodgers on Friday clinched the best record in baseball, ensuring they, at 108-48, will finish with a better record than the Astros (102-55), the American League’s best. That means the Dodgers will have home field advantage in every series they play in this postseason, including the World Series.
