ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
True Blue LA

Dodgers rename Spanish-language press box booth after Jaime Jarrín

Legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín was honored before Saturday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, during the final regular season series of Jarrín’s 64-year career. During the ceremony, Dodgers president Stan Kasten said Jarrín, though he wouldn’t be calling games any longer, “will continue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Steven Wilson
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Brusdar Graterol
FanSided

Why the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers should be more appreciated

The new ESPN documentary, “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” does a brilliant job of capturing the wild nature surrounding those tumultuous teams. Perhaps more than anything else, the film stresses these clubs were beloved for (and despite) their exterior complexities and sensational elements. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Every potential Dodgers home game throughout the postseason

The Dodgers on Friday clinched the best record in baseball, ensuring they, at 108-48, will finish with a better record than the Astros (102-55), the American League’s best. That means the Dodgers will have home field advantage in every series they play in this postseason, including the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy