Read full article on original website
Related
One Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit
ATASCADERO — One individual was arrested following a vehicle pursuit through Highway 101 on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2. Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade (27) of San Luis Obispo was arrested for two felonies: evading of a peace officer and child endangerment. According to Atascadero Police Department (APD), on Sunday...
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
Police find deceased man in homeless camp near Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit
A deceased man was found in a homeless camp near the Los Osos Valley Rd Highway 101 exit on Thursday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Police find deceased man in homeless camp near Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southbound Hwy 41 blocked by 4-vehicle crash
Southbound Highway 41 at Cerro Alto Rd. near Atascadero was blocked Monday morning by a four-vehicle crash.
calcoastnews.com
Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton
A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive
The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a Groceries for Guns Drive. People donated their guns and in turn, received a grocery store gift card. The post San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc; at Least Three Injured
One child is dead, and at least three more are injured — including an adult, teen, and another child — after a single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 1, just south...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
Arroyo Grande approves permanent parklet program
Parklets are likely to become a permanent part of Arroyo Grande. The city council approved a permanent parklet program at its meeting on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
kprl.com
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
calcoastnews.com
Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested
A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
wufe967.com
Kristin Smart murder trial: the defense rests its case in California trial
The defense rested its case Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial — more than a quarter-century after the 19-year-old mysteriously vanished from her California campus. Paul Flores, 45, the teen’s accused killer, and his father, Ruben Flores, 81, who is charged as an accessory after the fact, have been on trial for two months in Monterey County Superior Court.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach staff orders residents to cut water use by 20 percent
The Grover Beach City Council voted on Monday to mandate that all residents reduce their water usage by 20 percent, with violators potentially facing fines. In May, the council voted to declare a stage 2 water shortage and require residents to use 10 percent less water than they used in the previous year. However, Grover Beach has since only reduced its water consumption by 5.2 percent, according to the city.
Comments / 1