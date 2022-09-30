ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 1

Related
The Atascadero News

One Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

ATASCADERO — One individual was arrested following a vehicle pursuit through Highway 101 on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2. Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade (27) of San Luis Obispo was arrested for two felonies: evading of a peace officer and child endangerment. According to Atascadero Police Department (APD), on Sunday...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Homelessness#San Luis#Highway 101#Dead Body
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
ATASCADERO, CA
wufe967.com

Kristin Smart murder trial: the defense rests its case in California trial

The defense rested its case Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial — more than a quarter-century after the 19-year-old mysteriously vanished from her California campus. Paul Flores, 45, the teen’s accused killer, and his father, Ruben Flores, 81, who is charged as an accessory after the fact, have been on trial for two months in Monterey County Superior Court.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach staff orders residents to cut water use by 20 percent

The Grover Beach City Council voted on Monday to mandate that all residents reduce their water usage by 20 percent, with violators potentially facing fines. In May, the council voted to declare a stage 2 water shortage and require residents to use 10 percent less water than they used in the previous year. However, Grover Beach has since only reduced its water consumption by 5.2 percent, according to the city.
GROVER BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy