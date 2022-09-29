Vedah Pearl Galloway was born April 10, 1932, to George Whitcomb and Lola Rawles-Whitcomb. Vedah passed away at Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth, Nebraska. Vedah was a graduate of Chadron State College and went on to become a country schoolteacher south of Merriman. Mack and Vedah were united in marriage February 7, 1954. She was a bookkeeper for Weber Equipment Company later worked at the Anchor Bank. After raising their four children, she became a cosmetologist and barber, working many years with Mack in their own business in Merriman and Gordon.

GORDON, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO