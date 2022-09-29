Read full article on original website
Related
panhandlepost.com
Gerald S. Blonien (1927 - 2022)
Funeral Services for Gerald S. Blonien, 94 of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Vigil will be held Wednesday, October...
panhandlepost.com
Vedah Pearl Galloway (1932 - 2022)
Vedah Pearl Galloway was born April 10, 1932, to George Whitcomb and Lola Rawles-Whitcomb. Vedah passed away at Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth, Nebraska. Vedah was a graduate of Chadron State College and went on to become a country schoolteacher south of Merriman. Mack and Vedah were united in marriage February 7, 1954. She was a bookkeeper for Weber Equipment Company later worked at the Anchor Bank. After raising their four children, she became a cosmetologist and barber, working many years with Mack in their own business in Merriman and Gordon.
Panhandle Post
Alliance firework vendor voice concerns on shortening firework season to council
At its Sept. 20 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved municipal code amendments for fireworks on second reading. On Aug. 2, the council tabled the second reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. Kevin and Roxane Foster spoke before the...
Panhandle Post
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 22 - Sept. 28
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Comments / 0