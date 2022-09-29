ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SportsbookWire's NFL Week 4 picks: ML, ATS and O/U predictions for all games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMJw2_0iG3MGLn00

Who saw that coming?

The Jacksonville Jaguars, last week’s biggest underdog at 7.5 points, won outright at the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10.

Overall, underdogs went 6-10 against the spread (ATS) and 9-7 straight up (SU) in Week 3. For the season, dogs are 28-19-1 ATS and 12-26-1 SU, according to Covers.com.

As for totals, Unders hold a 30-17-advantage heading into Week 4, which began with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hosting the Miami Dolphins (3-0) Thursday night.

Below are the SportsbookWire staff’s Week 4 NFL picks.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Sunday’s first game kicks off in London between the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-2), who are the designated home team.

An interesting matchup involves the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

The Sunday night game features QBs Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady as the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The week concludes with an NFC West rivalry in the Monday night matchup as the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Check out our staff predictions before locking in your Week 4 NFL picks.

NFL Week 4 staff picks

NFL Week 4 odds, picks and predictions

Want action on any of these NFL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Sportsbookwire#Nfl Week 4#Ats#The Los Angeles Chargers#Covers Com#Espn#The Minnesota Vikings#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nj
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy