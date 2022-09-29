Read full article on original website
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
New York Medicaid Inspector General's Office recovered, saved $3.2B in 2021
The New York Medicaid Inspector General's Office recovered and saved a combined $3.2 billion in 2021, up from $3 billion in 2020, according to the office's 2021 report. Three things to know about the report, which was released Sept. 30:. 1. The office received 3,694 allegations of fraud, waste or...
OIG wants BCBS Tennessee, Inter Valley Health to refund millions in overpayments
Audits of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Inter Valley Health Plan found the organizations' Medicare Advantage plans received millions in overpayments as a result of diagnosis codes submitted to CMS that were not backed up by medical records. CMS pays Medicare Advantage organizations monthly fees based on the health status...
'The Blues Conspiracy': Federal court revives antitrust claims against BCBS Michigan over anesthesiology rates
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is facing a revived antitrust lawsuit from the Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor over an alleged decadeslong scheme to control the state's anesthesia market. Anesthesia Associates originally sued BCBSM in 2020 for allegedly violating state and federal laws by purposefully driving down reimbursement rates...
Moda Health expanding to Idaho
Moda Health, a Portland, Ore.-based insurer with 400,000 members, is offering plans in Idaho for 2023, the company said Oct. 3. Moda Health will offer individual, family and employer group plans in 15 Idaho counties. Medicare supplement plans will be available in all of the state's 44 counties. The company...
