Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
caneswarning.com
North Carolina big offensive day before playing Miami football
North Carolina had 527 yards in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday ahead of its game at the Miami football program this Saturday. Miami faces a big challenge defensively after routinely getting burned by Middle Tennessee State in a 45-31 loss last week. North Carolina had 12 completions of at least 15 yards.
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC opener against North Carolina
As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee before the bye week, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels. I’m not shocked...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four
It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Prep recognized as the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche
Windermere Preparatory School has been recognized at the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche. Niche, a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families, provides in-depth profiles on every school and college in America with over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools.
click orlando
Bad As’s Burgers getting ready to open in Orlando. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef John Collazo is getting ready to open up a new concept in Orlando’s Curry Ford West neighborhood. Collazo, who owns Milk District staple Bad As’s Sandwich, is opening Bad As’s Burgers at 4205 Curry Ford Road — which used to house Kathi Rolls before it closed on May 27.
Golf Digest
Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked
If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
New Docuseries Features Mostly HBCU Alumni Telling Black History Stories Not Found in Textbooks
There are many hidden figures in American history, even in our current day. Al Hall Production and Urban Butterfly Media series, BIPOC In America (BIA Network) highlights modern figures across America making a difference. BIA Network returns with a three-season lineup that includes exclusive stories from Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) individuals. Seasons two, three, and four of BIPOC In America will premiere at the Orlando Marriott located in Lake Mary, Fla. The premier will officially take place on Nov. 5th, 2022. Before the series premiere, audiences will have an opportunity to join the live discussion of the project with featured guests. Live discussions will take place every Wednesday starting Sept. 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST via the BIA Network Facebook page.
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
click orlando
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
Locally Owned and Operated Pizza Place to Open in Orlando
While no hard date has been set for a grand opening, Santos says that he anticipates opening his doors in early 2023, hopefully by March.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WESH
National Guard rescues 73 people from flooded Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Guard and Orange County Fire Rescue responded Thursday to the InTown Suites on Lee Road due to significant flooding from Hurricane Ian. Seventy-three residents had to be rescued. Some of them had special needs, such as requiring wheelchairs, so Orange County Fire Rescue used a boat to get them out of the hotel.
‘This is unbelievable’: Deputies rescue Orlo Vista residents trapped by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies on Thursday were rescuing Orlo Vista residents stranded by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters. Residents who live on Hope Circle have seen flooding issues before with Hurricane Irma, but never as bad as it was Thursday. One resident told Channel 9 that she...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
