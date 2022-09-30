ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the ball for the Rockies, while Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers. German Maruqez has a 5.12 ERA. This has been a bitterly disappointing season for him and […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
