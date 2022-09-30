Read full article on original website
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Explains What's Been Going Well For Him At The Plate
A few weeks ago, Bellinger's hitting was still worrisome headed into the postseason but it seems like the former All-Star slugger is coming back to life finally.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
Video from Lakers scrimmage is incredibly discouraging for fans
Los Angeles Lakers training camp is underway and we are starting to get an idea of what Darvin Ham and the coaching staff have in plan for the team. Some of these plans, such as Patrick Beverley’s role, seem absurd. But that is what camp and the preseason is for — to work out the kinks.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Dodgers: Apparently LA Fans Need to Work on Their Smack Talk to MLB Players
There’s nothing like some good home field advantage when you are weaving your way through the postseason. Alternatively, playing in a hostile environment can be the difference of an entire series and fulfilling your legacy. In an anonymous MLB Player Poll by The Athletic, players voted on the most...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Pulled from Today’s Game vs Rockies
Dodgers fans who were excited to see Justin Turner back in the lineup today will have to wait one more day. JT, who was originally in the lineup batting fourth and playing third base was scratched while still dealing with a nagging leg injury he sustained two weeks back after fouling a ball off his foot against the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Miguel Vargas Under His Wing
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas hasn’t had quite the September he hoped when he was called up with the roster expansion in early September, but he has been hitting much better lately, posting a .294 batting average and .748 OPS over his last five games. Vargas came into September with...
Dodgers To Honor Jaime Jarrín
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor retiring broadcaster Jaime Jarrín before Saturday evening's game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers News: Alex Verdugo Has Some Questionable Comments About 2020 Championship Season
The 2020 Dodgers World Series was one for the ages. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2 in the best of seven series to take home their first World Series title in 32 years at the time. Unfortunately for us, the novel Coronavirus rocked the entire world and the...
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Jaime Jarrín’s celebration, Clayton Kershaw, Nick Frasso
On the day Dodgers broadcast Jaime Jarrín will be honored at Dodger Stadium during his final regular season series calling games after 64 years, here’s another story about the Hall of Famer. Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times wrote about how Jarrín’s sense of duty, and his...
Report: Warriors-Lakers game on Oct. 18 is 2nd-most expensive regular season game of all time
Interest in the Los Angeles Lakers’ opener against the Golden State Warriors is high enough that the contest is already the second-most expensive ticket ever for an NBA regular season game. The average price for a ticket to the Oct. 18 game at the Chase Center in San Francisco...
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the ball for the Rockies, while Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers. German Maruqez has a 5.12 ERA. This has been a bitterly disappointing season for him and […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers vs Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for October 3
After a night of the Dodgers reaching a new franchise record 110 wins, the Dodgers lose on a night where Tyler Anderson ties a career high with 10 strikeouts. A valiant effort for the pitcher who will surely make an impact for the Dodgers postseason roster. With the Dodgers leading...
