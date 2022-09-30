Read full article on original website
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Brandon Nimmo’s depressing comment will make Braves fans smile
Brandon Nimmo’s brutally honest comments about the New York Mets’ last two games will make any Atlanta Braves fan smile across the country. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo knows his team blew two golden opportunities vs. the Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday night. Although Hurricane Ian...
Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?
The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
Dodgers: Apparently LA Fans Need to Work on Their Smack Talk to MLB Players
There’s nothing like some good home field advantage when you are weaving your way through the postseason. Alternatively, playing in a hostile environment can be the difference of an entire series and fulfilling your legacy. In an anonymous MLB Player Poll by The Athletic, players voted on the most...
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
Dodgers News: Alex Verdugo Has Some Questionable Comments About 2020 Championship Season
The 2020 Dodgers World Series was one for the ages. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2 in the best of seven series to take home their first World Series title in 32 years at the time. Unfortunately for us, the novel Coronavirus rocked the entire world and the...
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Dodgers Fan’s Annual Bracket Raises Money For A Good Cause
It started as a lark back in 2018. Makenna Martin, then a high school student in Southern California, made a March Madness-style bracket to determine which Dodgers player was the hottest. Now, Makenna is in college, and the fifth annual Hottest Dodger Bracket has been released. You’ve probably never asked...
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Cares About More Than Regular Season Success
The Dodgers inked a deal with Tyler Anderson back in March and at the time he was looked at as a solid free agent signing. He was one of the better remaining free agents at the time and he came off a season split between the Pirates and Mariners in which he had a 4.53 ERA in 167 plus innings.
