Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game

From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay opens up about 'mental block' restricting summer ball play

In the midst of living his best life this past offseason, Klay Thompson didn’t play much summer basketball. Instead, the Warriors' star guard focused on his mental health as he finally was able to enjoy a rehab-free offseason after winning his fourth championship in eight seasons. “I didn’t play...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest

It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection

Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes out in Knicks preseason opener vs Pistons

Now it can be told why New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared earlier that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner for the starting shooting guard spot. Grimes’ bid suffered a massive blow as the promising second-year wing will miss the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Thibodeau delivered the grim news about Grimes to reporters at the end of the team’s Monday practice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension

Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Detroit Free Press

NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier

It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump

Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors release McClung, sign Lamb to training camp deal

After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year

DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick

Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Warriors bond as team, win overseas in 'impactful' Japan trip

SAITAMA, Japan -- The distance to fly between San Francisco and Tokyo is 5,124 miles, but NBA fans in Japan treated the Warriors like their backyard favorites this week as the team traveled overseas for two preseason games with the Washington Wizards. NBA research indicates more than 1.6 million basketball...
NBA

