Read full article on original website
Related
gwsports.com
Men’s Soccer Suffers Narrow Loss to #24 Duquesne
WASHINGTON - On a rainy Saturday afternoon in D.C., GW men's soccer (5-4-2, 1-2) came up just short against #24 Duquesne (7-1-2, 2-0-1), falling 2-1. GW drops to 1-2 in conference play while the Dukes remain unbeaten at 2-0-1 in A-10 play. The Buff and Blue tested Duquesne throughout the...
gwsports.com
Water Polo Extends Win Streak to 13
WASHINGTON - GW water polo continued on its historic run, going 3-0 this weekend and extending its program-best win streak to 13 games. The Colonials have not lost since the first game of the season against #11 Princeton. GW, playing in the Charles E. Smith Center pool for the first...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
worktruckonline.com
New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio
North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Cincinnati Elder's Carson Browne makes high-flying touchdown catch against Archbishop Moeller
The 6-foot-9 senior displayed some extraordinary hops and hands
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
dayton.com
Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Fox 19
Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week seven
Here are the scores from around Darke County for week seven.
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week
The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown.
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt
Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury low-income customers in debt through predatory loans. The complaints detail customers who borrowed a few hundred dollars for short periods from NCP Finance, only to wind up owing thousands to pay them off. They range in time […] The post Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather
Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
The impacts of Ohio’s minimum wage hike beginning January 2023
DAYTON — Ohio is set to have the largest increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve. The state minimum wage will rise to $10.10 per hour non-tipped employees come January, that is 80 cents higher than it is now. News...
Comments / 0