Alabama fans saw JoJo Earle return last week for the Arkansas game. He recorded his first touchdown catch of the season. On Monday, Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson participated in routes and looked smooth working through drills. Both have the elite speed the Crimson Tide needs at the position, but is this the week they return to action? Harrell (a transfer) and Anderson (freshman) have not played this season. Harrell averaged 29.1 yards per catch in 2021 at Louisville and totaled six touchdowns.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO