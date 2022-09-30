ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Gives Us Fall Preppy Vibes In Latest New York And Co. Fit

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Gabrielle Union is all ready for the chilly fall weather and the fall fashion to go with it and her latest Instagram post proves it!

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet showed off her killer fashion sense when she rocked an oversized red preppy knit sweater dress to perfection. The sweater dress is from hew New York and Company collection and featured a block letter G on the chest. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled the fall look to perfection, posing outside in the sun while letting her hair blow in the breeze in the short IG Reel.

“Grabbing on for dear life…shop the new @nyandcompany collection at the link in bio ” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

“ ,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the fashionable fall look while another commented on the beauty’s aura writing, “ It’s the vibes for me

We’re definitely loving this effortless fall look on the talented actress! Beauties, how would you rock this fall look? You can shop the link now at New York and Company via Gabrielle’s IG!

