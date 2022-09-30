ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Getty


Ciara took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy metallic blue jumpsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all blue look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the jumpsuit’s silhouette. She paired the Kwame Adusei look with black block heels and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty. The starlet accessorized the ensemble with oversized hoop earrings and posed in an effortless Instagram photoset where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“Top 10 on iTunes overall! Day 1! Aye! It’s a celebration #BetterThangs #ReleaseDay ,” she captioned the sexy photo set alluding to her latest music project. Check out the stunning photo set below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of the beauty’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good
” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci! Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s metallic blue jumpsuit? DON’T MISS…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Back the Emo Side Bang

Kylie Jenner was a bit of a surprise at Paris Fashion Week, making her debut at the Acne Studios show on September 28. She didn’t slow down, hitting show after show after that, always with a totally different hairstyle to go with the brand’s outfit. One of our favorites was Jenner’s side bangs she rocked while out one night in Paris. We can’t help but think the emo, Tumblr style is back — along with the side part. Jenner loves to play with faux bangs and she did a few styles throughout the week. (A lot like her shorter side bangs...
Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

