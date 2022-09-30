Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Mayor Participating in Annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge
City of Moscow Mayor Art Bettge is one of a record 98 Idaho mayors participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and...
pullmanradio.com
Applications are open for the 21st Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Moscow
Applications for the 21st Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Moscow are available now. The Citizens Police Academy is an eleven-week course that meets once a week (Wednesdays nights from 6 pm to 9 pm) and provides an opportunity for the public to learn and experience the law enforcement profession.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Recommending Using Paradise Creek & South Fork Of Palouse River To Supplement Local Water Supply
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is recommending that surface water be used to supplement the Pullman and Moscow water supplies. The committee recently recommended the plan to help stabilize the region’s main water supply the Grande Ronde Aquifer which is dropping by less than a foot a year. PBAC hired a consultant two years ago to examine water supply alternatives. The report estimates that over 2,300 million gallons of supplemental water are needed annually to stabilize the aquifer and meet future demands.
pullmanradio.com
Meet with Washington State University PD this Wednesday
In honor of #NationalCoffeeWithACopDay, the community is invited to meet with Washington State University PD including Chief Jenkins and Assistant Chief Daniels this Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. They will be by the information desk near the main entrance of the CUB. There will be coffee, hot cocoa,...
pullmanradio.com
Record 55 Million Dollar Grant Heading To UI
The University of Idaho is set to receive its largest grant in the institution’s history. The 55 million dollar grant from the USDA is twice as large as any previous grant to the UI. The funding will be used to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. A portion of the grant will go directly to over 100 Idaho farmers and ranchers. Producers will be eligible for money to try a range of climate-smart practices like reduced tillage and cover cropping. UI research involved in the grant will focus on Idaho’s top crops like wheat, barley and chickpeas.
pullmanradio.com
Prescribed Burn This Fall Near Elk River
The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn near Elk River this fall. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Palouse Ranger District will be burning up to 320 acres about 4 miles north of town. The burning could begin as early as this week. Forest Service officials say once the burn begins smoke may be visible for a couple of weeks.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Council to host a trio of ward town halls
The Pullman City Council will host a trio of ward town halls on October 4-6 from 6:00- 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. Residents are invited to participate in discussion in each 90-minute session. Councilmembers from each ward will host their respective town hall at 190 SE Crestview...
pullmanradio.com
More Whitman County Offices Move Back Into Courthouse In Colfax Following Facility Renovations
More Whitman County offices have moved back into their normal locations in the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Superior court, district court, treasurer’s office and the assessor’s office have moved back into the newly renovated courthouse.
pullmanradio.com
No One Hurt When Man Accidentally Fires Handgun Inside College Hill Apartment In Pullman
No one was hurt when a man accidentally fired his handgun inside a College Hill apartment on Saturday night in Pullman. A man called Pullman Police after he accidentally fired a round from his .38 caliber pistol. He told officers that he was going to clean his gun and didn’t realize it was loaded when he squeezed the trigger. Officers were unable to locate where the round went and they checked neighboring apartments and confirmed that everyone was ok.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Over 5K In Cash From Walmart
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Walmart. Officers are investigating the theft of over 5,000 dollars from cash registers that occurred at the store on August 27th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
